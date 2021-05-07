 Skip to main content
Greensboro Grasshoppers, Winston-Salem Dash to continue homestands
Greensboro Grasshoppers, Winston-Salem Dash to continue homestands

Grasshoppers (copy)

The Greensboro Grasshoppers opened their season on Tuesday night.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Home baseball series will continue through the weekend for the High-A East League's Greensboro Grasshoppers and Winston-Salem Dash. What you need to know:

Grasshoppers

Opponent

Hickory (Rangers)

When

6:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where

First National Bank Field, Greensboro

Tickets

$6-12; available at gsohoppers.com

Dash

Opponent

Rome (Braves)

When

7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where

Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem

Tickets

$9-15; available at wsdash.com

