Greensboro Grasshoppers, Winston-Salem Dash to continue homestands

Home baseball series will continue through the weekend for the High-A East League's Greensboro Grasshoppers and Winston-Salem Dash. What you need to know:
Grasshoppers
Opponent
Hickory (Rangers)
When
6:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where
First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Tickets
$6-12; available at gsohoppers.com
Dash
Opponent
Rome (Braves)
When
7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where
Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem
Tickets
$9-15; available at wsdash.com
