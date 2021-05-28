Greensboro, Guilford to meet in football to open 2021 season

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro College-Guilford College football game is back, and so is the Soup Bowl.
The two NCAA Division III programs will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Guilford’s Armfield Athletic Center to open the 2021 season.
The schools will conduct a canned-food drive, a tradition from their previous meetings, as a help for area food banks. Greensboro and Guilford have not met since the 2016 season.
Greensboro’s home opener, on Pride Field on campus, will be against Averett on Sept. 18.
The news came as part of an announcement of Greensboro’s schedule:
Sept. 4: At Guilford, 7
Sept. 18: Averett, noon
Sept. 25: Gallaudet, noon
Oct. 2: Brevard, 4
Oct. 9: At N.C. Wesleyan, noon
Oct. 16: At Southern Virginia, 1
Oct. 23: Huntingdon, noon
Oct. 30: At LaGrange, 1
Nov. 6: Methodist, noon
Nov. 13: At Maryville, 1