GREENSBORO — The tall man who grew up in Greensboro and lives in Dallas was on a shuttle bus to Long Island with his companions from Tasmania and Montana. He called his mother in North Carolina to check in from the Cincinnati tennis tournament being held in New York City.
And so this strange summer of pestilence trudges on.
John Isner will play a competitive tennis match for the first time in 180 days when he faces Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday.
The tournament is the ATP Tour’s first after a 175-day suspension wrought by the global coronavirus pandemic. It’s a made-for-TV tournament — 80 hours of combined broadcasts on the Tennis Channel and ESPN2 — as tennis follows the lead of other pro sports and resumes with no ticket-buying fans allowed on site.
Even the site is odd.
The Western & Southern is normally held in Mason, Ohio, 22 miles from downtown Cincinnati. But this year, the tournament has moved to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadow, Queens, where it serves as a tuneup for next week’s U.S. Open.
“We’re playing Cincinnati in New York, and that’s strange,” Isner said. “I love Cincinnati. It’s one of my favorites, and I really dislike the fact we’re not in Cincinnati now. It’s as American as a tournament can get. It’s in middle America, and Mason is a great town. The people are friendly, and their tournament has been there forever. It’s so well supported by the people of Ohio. For a big, big tournament — one of our biggest outside the Grand Slams — it’s got a small-town feel to it. And it stinks we’re not there playing because it’s always so much fun.”
But, Isner adds, at least tennis is back. Even if it is far from normal.
The bubble
Isner said he is traveling with “the usual suspects” — at least two of them. The 35-year-old pro’s party consists of coach David Macpherson and chiropractor Clint Cordial, his personal trainer.
All three men’s families — Isner and Cordial both have wives and two young children — were left at home.
If all goes well, for the next three weeks Team Isner will live in a bubble of players, coaches and essential personnel.
“My family is not here,” Isner said. “And as much as I miss them, I would not want them here taking an unnecessary risk. And they wouldn’t want to be here either, because the bubble we’re in is basically two hotels and the tennis center. So it’s hotel and courts, hotel and courts, every day.
“It’s exactly what the NBA and NHL have done successfully. You’re not allowed to leave the hotel. And if you get caught leaving the hotel, you get kicked out of the tournament. I don’t believe anyone is going to take that risk.”
The tennis bubble is strict. When Isner arrived, he and his team were immediately tested for coronavirus. Nasal swabs for all.
Isner said he has been tested “six or seven times since all this started” early in the year, and the new tests are far less intrusive than the first he had.
“The testing has been absolutely seamless. They’ve streamlined the process,” Isner said. “The first thing we did was check into the hotel, and as soon as we got there, we were tested right away. The rule is at the very beginning, when you check in and get tested, you have to self-isolate until you get the confirmation that you’re all clear. That can take anywhere from 12 to 24 hours. So I practiced in the morning (on site with just my coach), got the test done at 2 o’clock and the result came back at 10 a.m. the next morning.
“Once I got the all-clear that I was negative and my team was negative, then we were able to go to the main site and start preparation.”
The main site is a ghost town.
The sprawling tennis complex in Corona Park — you read that right — features 33 courts on nearly 47 acres. And it’s normally teeming with humanity.
“The vibe around the Billie Jean King Tennis Center is very, very weird. This place is absolutely massive, and now it’s our cloister. You know?” Isner said. “You’re used to walking around tournaments and there are fans everywhere. The logistics are easier now. You can get to practice or the gym without fighting the crowds. But, at the same time, it’s just not the same without the fans. It’s a little bit sad, we’re going to be playing the U.S. Open next week with no atmosphere. We’re all longing for the chance, when things get back to normal, to play in front of thousands of fans.”
The tennis bubble includes the courts, two hotels on Long Island — the players normally stay in Manhattan — and shuttle buses to and from. Meals are all either food prepared on site or takeout delivered from restaurants.
The shuttle bus rides take 30 minutes to an hour, depending on traffic, and capacity on each bus is limited to less than 50 percent to allow for social distancing.
“It’s not the most luxurious way to travel, but it’s a very easy process and it works,” Isner said. “In normal times, Mercedes-Benz is the tournament car sponsor for the U.S. Open, so you get spoiled, picked up and dropped off in a brand new nice Mercedes. But not this year. The bus service is safer. Each time the bus parks, they sanitize it. The USTA has really done an amazing job.”
What’s missing, other than the fans, is the city.
“The players are not in Manhattan, and so it doesn’t have than U.S. Open feel by any means,” Isner said. “You don’t get that New York City vibe at all.”
The virus
Regardless of the vibe, tennis in a bubble is necessary right now.
Isner has seen the numbers. As of Friday morning, the Centers for Disease Control has reported 5.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States with a death toll of 172,416.
“There are rules in place to keep everyone safe, and that’s what all of us are abiding by now,” Isner said. “It’s crazy to think that this is what we’re doing to be able to play a tennis tournament right now. But, as we all know, that’s what 2020 has been like for all of us.”
Inside the bubble, the players are comfortable with the risks, Isner said. They are professional athletes, and the danger is more spreading the virus to others than suffering from it themselves.
“I don’t think the players, by and large, are scared of the virus,” Isner said. “Of course no one wants to contract the virus. So most of the players are just being very smart about it. The reality is if anyone actually playing in the event does contract the virus, there’s a very, very high likelihood they’re going to be just fine. So everyone is just taking precautions, and I think almost everyone has done that for the last six months as well.
“They want to keep the virus away from them and their families. In that way, it’s no different than what anyone else is going through. We’re just a lot luckier to be playing a sport for a living, and I know we’re happy to be back competing.”
Coping with the virus has meant adjusting his routine, Isner said.
At tournaments, he normally finds peace at leisurely meals in restaurants. He eats earlier than most players, dinner at 6 p.m., keeping the meal schedule of home with two young children.
“I like to enjoy a nice, relaxing dinner when I’m on the road,” Isner said. “So now I try to hang out with friends who are part of the bubble. There are areas where you can sit and talk, or watch TV and whatnot, but still keep your distance from each other. So it’s not all bad. Of course we’d like to have things back to normal. But this is what we have to do if we want to compete.”
The tennis
At last, the competition has returned with the Western & Southern.
Isner goes in No. 21 in the world rankings, and he was 7-7 this year before the virus caused the shutdown of the season. At 35, he has won 15 titles and more than $19 million in prize money since turning pro in 2007, but he hasn’t played a Tour event since losing to fellow American Taylor Fritz in Acapulco tournament semifinals on Feb. 24.
He’s seeded 16th this week, on the opposite side of the draw from top-seeded and No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Isner beat Hurkacz — who won last year’s Winston-Salem Open — in straight sets the only time they’ve played, last summer in Washington. But the 23-year-old Hurkacz has moved up to No. 29 in the world rankings.
Isner said he’s not sure what to expect.
“I feel like I’ve been hitting the ball well in practice, but I’m certainly not in good match shape right now. No one really is,” Isner said. “You can train in the gym and on the practice court all you want, but it’s not the same as playing under the pressure and intensity of a tournament match. So I won’t be surprised if I go out and play very well or if I don’t play very well at all. We’ll see what happens.
“The most important thing for me is to take the attitude that I’m happy to be competing again.”
It will be harder, he said, without spectators. Isner’s career record is better in the United States than abroad, and he believes he plays better tennis in front of American fans.
“Oh, yeah, I feed off of it,” he said. “I’ve always used the crowd to my advantage. … I always get butterflies before my first match at the U.S. Open. That’s never gone away. But it’s going to be different this year. I don’t know how it will feel. All I know is there won’t be 10,000 fans around the court. That’s where the butterflies come from, the anxiousness of wanting to play well in front of all those people, your home country fans.”
