Greensboro native John Isner loses in first round of U.S. Open tennis championship

A recap of Greensboro native John Isner's loss in the opening round of the U.S. Open tennis championship:

What happened

Brandon Nakashima def. the 19th-seeded Isner 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Notable

• Isner went into the U.S. Open with a 22-9 record in 2021, including wins in 13 of his 16 previous matches.

• Isner has lost in the first rounds of Grand Slam tournaments for a second straight time, which he hadn't done since 2008. Isner lost to Yoshihito Nishioka at Wimbledon.

• Nakashima won points on 48 of 53 first serves, or 91 percent. Isner, one of the sport's all-time ace producers (26 to Nakashima's 15 Monday), won on 75 percent of his first serves (57 of 76).

• The match was the third between the two players this summer. Nakashima won in the Los Cabos semifinal, but Isner defeated Nakashima to win the Atlanta Open.

• Isner, 36, is the highest-ranked American at No. 22 in the ATP Tour world rankings; Nakashima is No. 84.