Greensboro native John Isner loses in first round of U.S. Open tennis championship
US Open Tennis

John Isner during his loss to Brandon Nakashima in the U.S. Open first round.

 Seth Wenig, Associated Press

A recap of Greensboro native John Isner's loss in the opening round of the U.S. Open tennis championship:

Brandon Nakashima def. the 19th-seeded Isner 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6), 6-3.

 Isner went into the U.S. Open with a 22-9 record in 2021, including wins in 13 of his 16 previous matches.

Isner has lost in the first rounds of Grand Slam tournaments for a second straight time, which he hadn't done since 2008. Isner lost to Yoshihito Nishioka at Wimbledon.

 Nakashima won points on 48 of 53 first serves, or 91 percent. Isner, one of the sport's all-time ace producers (26 to Nakashima's 15 Monday), won on 75 percent of his first serves (57 of 76).

 The match was the third between the two players this summer. Nakashima won in the Los Cabos semifinal, but Isner defeated Nakashima to win the Atlanta Open.

 Isner, 36, is the highest-ranked American at No. 22 in the ATP Tour world rankings; Nakashima is No. 84.

