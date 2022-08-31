Greensboro native John Isner withdraws from U.S. Open. 'See y'all in 2023,' he says.

A wrist injury has knocked Greensboro native John Isner out of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York and brought his 2022 season to an end.

The Dallas resident and graduate of Page High School was scheduled to play Holger Rune in the second round Thursday.

Isner sustained the injury during a 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 victory over Federico Delbonis on Tuesday.

"In my match yesterday I sustained a fall and subsequently fractured my left wrist," Isner wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night. "Extremely unfortunate and needless to say am pulling out of the tournament. See y’all in 2023."

Isner had been scheduled to play for the World team in the Laver Cup Sept. 23-25 in London.

Isner, 37, went into the season's final Grand Slam tournament ranked No. 48 in the world by the ATP Tour. He had finished in the top 25 in every season from 2010 through 2021.

He recently reached the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open near Cincinnati, losing to Stefan Tsitsipas 6-7 (5), 7-5, 3-6.

The U.S. Open was Isner's 16th tournament of 2022, and he was 22-16 going into the match against Rune.

Isner has won 16 singles titles and been a part of eight doubles championships in his 16-year professional career, during which he has amassed earnings of more than $21 million and won 479 matches. His 13,960 career aces rank No. 1 in ATP history.