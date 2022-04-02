Greensboro native Lou Hudson selected for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

"Sweet" Lou Hudson, a Greensboro native and six-time NBA All-Star known for his humility, is finally getting his place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hudson, a Dudley High School graduate who died in 2014 at age 69, has been selected by the Veterans Direct Elect Committee and is one of 13 who will be enshrined Sept. 10 in Springfield, Mass.

Hudson, a member of the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame (class of 2005) and North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame (1988), is one of 13 selections, announced Saturday in New Orleans.

Hudson was an NBA All-Star in the 1969-74 seasons and averaged 20.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game during a 13-season NBA career. His jersey No. 23 is retired by the NBA's Hawks after he played 11 seasons for St. Louis and Atlanta.

Hudson, who graduated from Dudley in 1962, played at the University of Minnesota, where he was part of the Black recruiting class in school history. Hudson earned All-America honors (24.8 points and 10.7 rebounds as a junior in 1965), and the university retired his No. 14 jersey. Hudson was the No. 4 selection in the 1966 NBA draft.

Hudson joins these previous Naismith Hall selections with ties to Guilford County:

• Al Attles (2019): Played at A&T.

• Bob McAdoo (2000): Greensboro native, played at Smith High School.

• Curly Neal: Greensboro native, played at Dudley High School; part of induction of Harlem Globetrotters (2002) as a team.

• Kay Yow (2002): Gibsonville native, played at Gibsonville High School; coached at Allen Jay and Gibsonville high schools.

Hudson also is a member of the African American Ethnic Sports Hall of Fame, inducted in 2006.

"It's going to be a wonderful thing," he told the News & Record about that hall's selection. "It's an honor to get this award, but just to be remembered is enough for me."

Hudson played for Dudley coach William Furcron and stayed humble while his star rose.

“Lou would never toot his own horn,” Dudley graduate Ken Free, who died in December, once said. “He was as great a person as he was a basketball player. A true gentleman. He played with Pete Maravich, but he wasn’t fancy like that. Lou didn’t show off. He just got the job done. And he was a scoring machine.”

Hudson’s influence on Greensboro was felt even after he had moved away, said Free, a former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference commissioner.

“After Martin Luther King’s assassination in 1968,” Free said, “we started the Lou Hudson Summer League at the new Windsor Center. Carson Bain was the mayor in Greensboro, and he helped. It was one of those leagues we did late at night to keep kids off the streets and out of trouble.”

Hudson was a quarterback, a first baseman, a sprinter — and a small forward so athletic that he hit his head on the backboard in his first Big Ten game, took stitches to close the wound, came back and scored 36 points against Purdue.

"Lou epitomized athleticism," the late Charlie Sanders, a Dudley graduate and a Pro Football Hall of Fame member, once said. "Football. Basketball. Baseball. Track. He could do everything, and he could do everything well. He was the one guy who was instrumental in my pursuing athletics. When I saw Lou Hudson play, that's when I made my mind up that I wanted to be like him."

One of the NBA's greatest players, and a former Hawk and fellow North Carolina native, Dominique Wilkins saluted Hudson upon his death in 2014.

"Young people today don't know how good Lou Hudson really was," said Wilkins, a Hall of Famer who grew up in Washington, N.C. "He was a hell of a player. The guy could score with the best in history. He was a phenomenal basketball player.

"He should be a Hall of Famer, and it's amazing to me he's not. He was one of the best (shooting) guards, and that's a fact. You go back and look at his career and look at the numbers and see what he did and you understand."

Hudson was the first face of the Hawks franchise in Atlanta. He then passed the torch to Wilkins.

"At the beginning of my career, he became a very close friend," Wilkins said. "He gave me a lot of positive advice about how to play the game. One thing he told me early on, he said you work very hard when you're trying to score points. He said look at the game like this: 'If you score three buckets a quarter, how many points is that?' I said 24. He said, 'That's right, and you haven't even worked hard yet to get to the free-throw line. That's the way you should look at the game.'

"He said, 'The game should be easy for you because of the way you play the game with your ability,' and that stuck with me my whole career."