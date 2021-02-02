Greensboro Sports Council makes donations to help offset cancellation of HAECO Invitational

GREENSBORO — There was no 2020 HAECO Invitational because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop the Greensboro Sports Council from raising money for the basketball tournament's eight high schools and for scholarships.

The Sports Council is donating $22,000 to the eight schools that played in the 2019 HAECO Invitational, as well as $10,500 in scholarships and charitable contributions, the organization announced Tuesday.

When members paid dues for the 2020-21 Sports Council year, they were asked to make voluntary donations for the HAECO Invitational schools and the membership stepped up to support the Greensboro community. The $22,000 donation total averages $2,750 for each of the eight 2019 participating schools: Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale and Smith. Ticket sales and the Sports Council's corporate partnerships from the 2019 HAECO Invitational provided $100,000 in 2020. That averaged out to $12,500 per school.

Despite not having a 2020 tournament, the Sports Council still awarded its four annual $2,000 Bill Lee Scholarships, made a $1,500 donation to Backpack Beginnings to assist with that organizations COVID-19-related efforts in our community and made a $1,000 donation to the Corrigan Faircloth Chapter of the National Football Foundation to sponsor a scholarship.