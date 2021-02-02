Greensboro Sports Council makes donations to help offset cancellation of HAECO Invitational

GREENSBORO — There was no 2020 HAECO Invitational because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop the Greensboro Sports Council from raising money for the basketball tournament's eight high schools and for scholarships.
The Sports Council is donating $22,000 to the eight schools that played in the 2019 HAECO Invitational, as well as $10,500 in scholarships and charitable contributions, the organization announced Tuesday.
When members paid dues for the 2020-21 Sports Council year, they were asked to make voluntary donations for the HAECO Invitational schools and the membership stepped up to support the Greensboro community. The $22,000 donation total averages $2,750 for each of the eight 2019 participating schools: Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale and Smith. Ticket sales and the Sports Council's corporate partnerships from the 2019 HAECO Invitational provided $100,000 in 2020. That averaged out to $12,500 per school.
Despite not having a 2020 tournament, the Sports Council still awarded its four annual $2,000 Bill Lee Scholarships, made a $1,500 donation to Backpack Beginnings to assist with that organizations COVID-19-related efforts in our community and made a $1,000 donation to the Corrigan Faircloth Chapter of the National Football Foundation to sponsor a scholarship.
“The Greensboro Sports Council is extremely proud to announce this year’s contributions, which consist entirely of donations from our members,” said Frankie Jones Jr., the Greensboro Sports Council president. “The Sports Council board of directors felt strongly that we should encourage our membership to help our participating schools during this very challenging time. We are very pleased with the overwhelming support from our members, which will provide critical assistance to the participating schools as they navigate the winter and spring athletic seasons.”
Since 2008, the HAECO Invitational has contributed $1,208,000 to its participating schools, including this year’s $22,000 contributions.
The Bill Lee Scholarship is awarded to four seniors from participating schools based on 40 percent academics, 40 percent athletics and 20 percent civics. This year's winners are:
• Jaden Ellis, Page: Ellis carries a 3.81 grade-point average and is a three-time all-county and all-conference player who made the HAECO Invitational all-tournament team as a sophomore. He has more than 70 volunteer hours with the Page High School Food Drive, Special Hoops and Kappa Alpha Psi Food Drive. Ellis is a member of the student council, the Art Club and is a Young Life leader. He plans to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he plans to study business.
• Taylor Haynes, Northern Guilford: Haynes carries a 4.0 GPA and is team captain, a two-year letter winner, all-county, all-conference and was named the all-district most-improved player last season. She made the Mid-State 3-A academic all-conference team in each of the last three years and is an active member of the Beta Club. With more than 200 volunteer hours to her credit during her high school career, Haynes volunteers at Camp R.E.A.C.H., where she serves as a counselor for special-needs children and adults. She plans to attend Mount Olive and is considering a career as a chemotherapy pharmacist, physical therapist, speech pathologist or nuclear pharmacist.
• Shaena Riddles, Northwest Guilford: Riddles has a 4.61 GPA and is an all-conference player. She is a member of the National Honor Society, president of the Latin Club and a member of the Key Club. She volunteers at Out of the Garden Project, Rising Stars Basketball Camp and Girls’ & Boys’ Home of North Carolina. Riddles hopes to attend Johns Hopkins, North Carolina or N.C. State to major in biomedical engineering.
• Caroline Wyrick, Greensboro Day: Wyrick has a 4.7 GPA and is an all-conference player, winner of the coach’s award and a two-sport student-athlete in basketball and volleyball. She is a member of the senior student council, the Philosophy Club and the Gender Sexuality Alliance. She is the founder and president of the school’s Ambassador’s Club, a student-run group that welcomes new and visiting students to the Greensboro Day campus. Wyrick has 200 volunteer hours to her credit, and her classmates chose her for the school’s Citizenship Award. She plans to attend Roanoke College and is considering a career as a math or statistics teacher or basketball coach.
The HAECO Invitational was founded in 1976 as the Little 4 Invitational. The 2021 HAECO Invitational is scheduled for Dec. 27-29 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
