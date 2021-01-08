Greensboro Swarm, 17 teams to compete in NBA G League season at Disney World

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets' affiliate in the NBA G League, will be one of 18 teams to compete in the 2021 season, with all games in Orlando, Fla.
Seventeen G League teams and G League Ignite will begin play in February at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort, according to a news release. The Swarm normally plays its home games at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
The top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff.
Players, coaches, team and league staff will live on the NBA G League’s campus at Walt Disney World Resort and will be guided by leaguewide health and safety protocols, which begin with social distancing, mask wearing, hand hygiene and COVID-19 testing.
The complex hosted the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season during the summer, with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the NBA championship.
The 2021 NBA G League game and broadcast schedules have not been announced.
NBA teams without an NBA G League affiliate in Orlando can assign roster players and transfer Two-Way players using the league’s flexible assignment and Two-Way rules.
Ignite, the recently launched team for elite NBA Draft-eligible players coached by former NBA player and head coach Brian Shaw, will play its first games against NBA G League competition in Orlando. Different from a traditional season, Ignite will be eligible to advance to the playoffs at Walt Disney World Resort because of this year's circumstances.
“We worked closely with our teams, the Basketball Players Union, and public health experts to develop a structure that allows our teams to gather at a single site and safely play,” NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim. “We are thrilled to get back to basketball and to fulfill our mission as a critical resource for the NBA in developing players, coaches, referees, athletic trainers and front-office staff.”