Greensboro Swarm, 17 teams to compete in NBA G League season at Disney World

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets' affiliate in the NBA G League, will be one of 18 teams to compete in the 2021 season, with all games in Orlando, Fla.

Seventeen G League teams and G League Ignite will begin play in February at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort, according to a news release. The Swarm normally plays its home games at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

The top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff.

Players, coaches, team and league staff will live on the NBA G League’s campus at Walt Disney World Resort and will be guided by leaguewide health and safety protocols, which begin with social distancing, mask wearing, hand hygiene and COVID-19 testing.

The complex hosted the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season during the summer, with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the NBA championship.

The 2021 NBA G League game and broadcast schedules have not been announced.

NBA teams without an NBA G League affiliate in Orlando can assign roster players and transfer Two-Way players using the league’s flexible assignment and Two-Way rules.