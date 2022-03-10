Greensboro Swarm at home on Thursday night

STAFF REPORT
A preview of the Greensboro Swarm’s next home game
What
Fort Wayne (Pacers) at Swarm (Hornets), NBA G League basketball game
When
7 p.m. Thursday
Where
The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Tickets
Starting at $10; available at Ticketmaster.com
How to watch
ESPN+
Records
Mad Ants: 10-13
Swarm: 6-16
Notable
Fort Wayne ranks second in the G League with 118.5 points per game (Rio Grande Valley leads, 124.6; Greensboro is 26th of 28, 105.9).
Oshae Brissett’s 18.6 points per game lead the Mad Ants.
The Swarm’s Jalen Crutcher, who has played in 22 games, averaged 13.1 points.
