Greensboro Swarm at home on Thursday night

A preview of the Greensboro Swarm’s next home game

What

Fort Wayne (Pacers) at Swarm (Hornets), NBA G League basketball game

When

7 p.m. Thursday

Where

The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tickets

Starting at $10; available at Ticketmaster.com

How to watch

ESPN+

Records

Mad Ants: 10-13

Swarm: 6-16

Notable

Fort Wayne ranks second in the G League with 118.5 points per game (Rio Grande Valley leads, 124.6; Greensboro is 26th of 28, 105.9).

Oshae Brissett’s 18.6 points per game lead the Mad Ants.

The Swarm’s Jalen Crutcher, who has played in 22 games, averaged 13.1 points.