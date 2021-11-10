 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Swarm at home on Wednesday night
0 Comments
editor's pick

Greensboro Swarm at home on Wednesday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Swarm logo web 021121

A preview of the Greensboro Swarm’s home game:

What

NBA G League basketball game, Rio Grande Valley (Rockets) at Swarm (Hornets)

When

7 p.m.

Where

Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tickets and information

greensboro.gleague.nba.com

How to watch

ESPN+

Records

Rio Grande Valley: 1-0

Swarm: 0-2

Notable

On the eve of Veterans Day, the Swarm will observe Military Night. Marines will accept Toys for Tots donations at the entrances, and the night will include in-game recognition for members of the military.

JT Thor leads the Swarm with 20.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He is playing nearly 35 minutes per game.

The Swarm has added G Joe Chealey to the roster as a returning rights player and requested waivers on guard Mitchell Wilbekin, a former Wake Forest player.

Former UNCG player Marvin Smith is on the Vipers’ roster but did not play in the team’s season-opening 127-117 win over Austin (Spurs).

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News