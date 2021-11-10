Greensboro Swarm at home on Wednesday night

A preview of the Greensboro Swarm’s home game:
What
NBA G League basketball game, Rio Grande Valley (Rockets) at Swarm (Hornets)
When
7 p.m.
Where
Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Tickets and information
How to watch
ESPN+
Records
Rio Grande Valley: 1-0
Swarm: 0-2
Notable
On the eve of Veterans Day, the Swarm will observe Military Night. Marines will accept Toys for Tots donations at the entrances, and the night will include in-game recognition for members of the military.
JT Thor leads the Swarm with 20.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He is playing nearly 35 minutes per game.
The Swarm has added G Joe Chealey to the roster as a returning rights player and requested waivers on guard Mitchell Wilbekin, a former Wake Forest player.