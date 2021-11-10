Greensboro Swarm at home on Wednesday night

A preview of the Greensboro Swarm’s home game:

What

NBA G League basketball game, Rio Grande Valley (Rockets) at Swarm (Hornets)

When

7 p.m.

Where

Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tickets and information

How to watch

ESPN+

Records

Rio Grande Valley: 1-0

Swarm: 0-2

Notable

On the eve of Veterans Day, the Swarm will observe Military Night. Marines will accept Toys for Tots donations at the entrances, and the night will include in-game recognition for members of the military.

JT Thor leads the Swarm with 20.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He is playing nearly 35 minutes per game.