Greensboro Swarm, drafting first, takes Admiral Schofield

GREENSBORO – Admiral Schofield, who played in 33 games for the Washington Wizards in the 2019-20 season, is the No. 1 pick by the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G League draft.

Schofield, who is 6 feet 6 and weighs 240 pounds, averaged 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.2 minutes. Schofield was also assigned to the Wizards' NBA G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, last season, appearing in 33 games and averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.9 minutes per game. He was traded to the Oklahoma City on Nov. 19 and was waived by the Thunder on Dec. 18.

Selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round (No. 42 overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft, the former University of Tennessee standout was traded on draft night to the Wizards. Schofield earned 2019 Associated Press All-America honorable mention and All-SEC first-team as a senior at Tennessee.

Schofield becomes the Swarm’s highest draft pick in organization history.

The Swarm did not make second- (No. 33 overall) or third-round (No. 39 overall) selections because of roster size limitations.

Only players signed to a 2020-21 NBA G League Standard Player Contract were eligible to be drafted. Teams were not required to make any selections.

The Swarm will be one of 18 teams participating in the NBA G League bubble starting in February at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla.