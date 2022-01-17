 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro Swarm game today will be played without spectators; Delaware visits Saturday
Greensboro Swarm game today will be played without spectators; Delaware visits Saturday

GREENSBORO — The NBA G League between Capital City and Greensboro today will be played without spectators.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m., two hours later than its scheduled tipoff, at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets affiliates will air on NBAGLeague.com.

“Both the referees and our opponent are in town and we will proceed with a pushed-back tipoff with essential working staff only,” Swarm president Steve Swetoha said in a news release. “However, in consideration of the inclement weather, we will play the game without any spectators for the safety of fans, employees and everyone involved with hosting a game at the Fieldhouse.”

Season ticket members, mini plan holders and group leaders will be contacted by their account executive. Individual game buyers will be subject to Ticketmaster’s policies.

The Swarm will host Delaware, a Philadelphia 76ers team, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Fieldhouse.

