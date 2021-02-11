Greensboro Swarm loses NBA G League season opener to Westchester

A recap of the Greensboro Swarm's season-opening NBA G League game, a 118-106 loss to Westchester, on Thursday at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Why the Swarm lost
Westchester, a Knicks affiliate, made 17 three-point shots, with five each from Tyler Hall and Myles Powell. Forty-seven of the Knicks' 100 shot attempts came from beyond the arc. The Swarm endured foul trouble for center Vernon Carey and also turned the ball over 22 times.
Stars
Westchester
Myles Powell: 22 points, nine assists.
Simisola Shittu: 21 points, 14 rebounds.
James Young: 21 point, eight rebounds, five assists.
Louis King: 21 points.
Tyler Hall: 17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists.
Swarm
Jalen McDaniels: 24 points, eight rebounds.
Vernon Carey: 19 points, 11 rebounds.
Ahmed Hill: 14 points.