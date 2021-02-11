Greensboro Swarm loses NBA G League season opener to Westchester

A recap of the Greensboro Swarm's season-opening NBA G League game, a 118-106 loss to Westchester, on Thursday at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Why the Swarm lost

Westchester, a Knicks affiliate, made 17 three-point shots, with five each from Tyler Hall and Myles Powell. Forty-seven of the Knicks' 100 shot attempts came from beyond the arc. The Swarm endured foul trouble for center Vernon Carey and also turned the ball over 22 times.