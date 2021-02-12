 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Swarm loses to Canton Charge; Vernon Carey scores 32 points
0 comments

Greensboro Swarm loses to Canton Charge; Vernon Carey scores 32 points

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Swarm logo web 021121

A recap of the Greensboro Swarm's 130-114 loss to Canton on Friday in an NBA G League game at Walt Disney World Resort at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Why the Swarm lost

The Charge put six players in double-figures scoring, and the Cavaliers affiliate shot 51% and scored 66 of its points inside the free-throw lane.

Stars

Charge

Ty-Shon Alexander: 24 points.

Sheldon Mac: 23 points.

Levi Randolph: 18 points.

Devon Dotson: 12 points, 10 assists.

Swarm

Vernon Carey: 32 points, 13 rebounds.

Jalen McDaniels: 16 points, 15 rebounds.

Admiral Schofield: 15 points.

Records

Charge: 1-1.

Swarm: 0-2.

Up next

Charge: Oklahoma City Blue (Thunder), 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+).

Swarm: Long Island (Nets), 7:30 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+).

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News