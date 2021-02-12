Greensboro Swarm loses to Canton Charge; Vernon Carey scores 32 points

A recap of the Greensboro Swarm's 130-114 loss to Canton on Friday in an NBA G League game at Walt Disney World Resort at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Why the Swarm lost
The Charge put six players in double-figures scoring, and the Cavaliers affiliate shot 51% and scored 66 of its points inside the free-throw lane.
Stars
Charge
Ty-Shon Alexander: 24 points.
Sheldon Mac: 23 points.
Levi Randolph: 18 points.
Devon Dotson: 12 points, 10 assists.
Swarm
Vernon Carey: 32 points, 13 rebounds.
Jalen McDaniels: 16 points, 15 rebounds.
Admiral Schofield: 15 points.
Records
Charge: 1-1.
Swarm: 0-2.
Up next
Charge: Oklahoma City Blue (Thunder), 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+).