Greensboro Swarm loses to Fort Wayne

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Greensboro Swarm outscored Fort Wayne by 11 points in the second half, but dropped to 4-10 with a 111-107 loss Friday at the AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Swarm, a Charlotte Hornets affiliate, will conclude the regular season Saturday against Agua Caliente, a Los Angeles Clippers team. Tipoff at HP Field House is 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+).

NIck Richards scored 21 points and had nine rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench for the Swarm.

Kobi Simmons added 17 points to go with nine assists and two steals in 39 minutes. Two-way player Nate Darling chipped in 16 points while Ray McCallum added 15 points, five assists and five rebounds. Vernon Carey Jr., also on assignment, had his sixth double-double of the single-site season with 11 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes.

Fort Wayne had two 22-point scorers, Naz Mitrou-Long and Devin Robinson scored 22 each for the Pacers affiliate, which is 6-9.