Greensboro Swarm loses to G League Ignite, 122-109

A recap of the Greensboro Swarm's 122-109 loss to the Ignite in an NBA G League game Sunday at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Why the Swarm lost

Greensboro committed 21 turnovers, and the G League Ignite shot 53 percent. Ignite led 63-60 at halftime and pulled away in the third period to lead 89-78 going into the final 12 minutes. Ignite outscored the Swarm 16-4 to open the fourth, stretching the lead to 105-82 on a three-point basket by former Georgia Tech star and 37-year-old Jarrett Jack.