Greensboro Swarm loses to G League Ignite, 122-109

A recap of the Greensboro Swarm's 122-109 loss to the Ignite in an NBA G League game Sunday at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.
Why the Swarm lost
Greensboro committed 21 turnovers, and the G League Ignite shot 53 percent. Ignite led 63-60 at halftime and pulled away in the third period to lead 89-78 going into the final 12 minutes. Ignite outscored the Swarm 16-4 to open the fourth, stretching the lead to 105-82 on a three-point basket by former Georgia Tech star and 37-year-old Jarrett Jack.
Stars
Ignite
Isaiah Todd: 23 points.
Jonathan Kuminga: 18 points.
Amir Johnson: 18 points.
Jalen Green: 17 points.
Swarm
Kobi Simmons: 27 points, five rebounds, 10 assists.
Nick Richards: 26 points, 10 rebounds.
Vernon Carey: 15 points, 10 rebounds.
Records
Ignite: 5-2.