Greensboro Swarm loses to G League Ignite, 122-109
Greensboro Swarm loses to G League Ignite, 122-109

A recap of the Greensboro Swarm's 122-109 loss to the Ignite in an NBA G League game Sunday at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Why the Swarm lost

Greensboro committed 21 turnovers, and the G League Ignite shot 53 percent. Ignite led 63-60 at halftime and pulled away in the third period to lead 89-78 going into the final 12 minutes. Ignite outscored the Swarm 16-4 to open the fourth, stretching the lead to 105-82 on a three-point basket by former Georgia Tech star and 37-year-old Jarrett Jack.

Stars

Ignite

Isaiah Todd: 23 points.

Jonathan Kuminga: 18 points.

Amir Johnson: 18 points.

Jalen Green: 17 points.

Swarm

Kobi Simmons: 27 points, five rebounds, 10 assists.

Nick Richards: 26 points, 10 rebounds.

Vernon Carey: 15 points, 10 rebounds.

Records

Ignite: 5-2.

Swarm: 2-5.

Up next

Ignite: Long Island (Nets), 3 p.m. Monday (ESPN2).

Swarm: Rio Grande Valley (Rockets), 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+).

