Greensboro Swarm loses to Memphis Hustle in NBA G League game
A recap of the Greensboro Swarm's 118-98 loss to Memphis, a Grizzlies affiliate, on Friday in an NBA G League game in Orlando, Fla.

Why the Swarm lost

Greensboro turned the ball over 25 times and shot 39%, scoring only 34 points and being outscored by 27 over the middle two periods.

Stars

Hustle

Shaq Buchanan: 21 points, six rebounds.

Bennie Boatwright: 19 points, nine rebounds.

Ahmed Caver: 19 points, six rebounds, seven assists, six steals.

Swarm

Vernon Carey: 28 points, 10 rebounds.

Records

Hustle: 3-3.

Swarm: 2-4.

Up next

Hustle: Erie (Pelicans), 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

Swarm: G League Ignite, 3 p.m. Sunday (WMYV, ESPN+).

