Greensboro Swarm loses to Memphis Hustle in NBA G League game

A recap of the Greensboro Swarm's 118-98 loss to Memphis, a Grizzlies affiliate, on Friday in an NBA G League game in Orlando, Fla.
Why the Swarm lost
Greensboro turned the ball over 25 times and shot 39%, scoring only 34 points and being outscored by 27 over the middle two periods.
Stars
Hustle
Shaq Buchanan: 21 points, six rebounds.
Bennie Boatwright: 19 points, nine rebounds.
Ahmed Caver: 19 points, six rebounds, seven assists, six steals.
Swarm
Vernon Carey: 28 points, 10 rebounds.
Records
Hustle: 3-3.
Swarm: 2-4.
Up next
Hustle: Erie (Pelicans), 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
Swarm: G League Ignite, 3 p.m. Sunday (WMYV, ESPN+).