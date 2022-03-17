Greensboro Swarm makes adjustments as Charlotte Hornets push for NBA playoff berth

GREENSBORO — It’s a matter of staying ready for members of the Greensboro Swarm because they might be called upon to help as the parent Charlotte Hornets make a playoff push.

The most notable of the group are assignment players, such as rookie Kai Jones. He has been with the Swarm for a couple of months, while James Bouknight and JT Thor have been back and forth from the G League affiliate to the NBA.

“They’re so young, a lot of it is getting them reps and playing time,” Swarm coach Jordan Surenkamp said. “There are things they have to work on, and a lot of it is they just need to play.”

Bouknight and Thor haven’t logged much time with the Hornets recently, so they might be candidates for a spot in the Swarm lineup for Friday night’s home game against the Cleveland Charge.

Surenkamp said that there’s constant evaluation of what’s best for the development for each player.

“There’s a plan in place for each guy. There’s a schedule in place for each guy,” Surenkamp said. “We have a pretty good understanding of (when there might be player moves). I’m talking to somebody up there (with the Hornets) pretty much every day.”

For the Swarm, that often means adjusting. Some players might be in Greensboro for just a game or two.

“If the assignment guys come down, we’re good with that,” Swarm guard Jalen Crutcher said. “We try to bring them in as much as we can.”

Surenkamp said he likes how the Swarm has embraced the players coming in for short stretches from Charlotte.

“It throws some interesting dynamics into it,” Surenkamp said.

With the Hornets on a homestand and not playing again until Saturday night, that means it’s another ideal opportunity for front-office personnel and staff to attend Friday night’s game in Greensboro. After that, the Swarm’s next two home games are on the same nights as Charlotte games.

Jones has averaged 18 points in two Swarm road games this week, shooting 8-for-12 in both games.

Crutcher, an undrafted rookie out of Dayton, is tops on the Swarm in overall scoring. He’s averaging 16.8 points per game, including 17.6 in March.

Baby business

Swarm forward Arnoldas Kulboka was on this week’s road trip as his wife, Gitana, was in Greensboro. The couple’s first child is expected by the end of the week.

Kulboka, a 24-year-old Lithuanian, has been with the Swarm since the beginning of the season, except for one game with the Hornets. He must have been focused on the game Wednesday night with 22 points in a loss at Windy City.

A baby boy is on the way.

Play it out

The Swarm has eight games remaining – and that will be it this season. With Tuesday night’s loss at Grand Rapids, the outcome eliminated Greensboro from postseason contention.

After the 117-108 setback the next night to the Windy City Bulls, the Swarm’s regular-season record dipped to 6-19. Greensboro has lost 17 of its last 20 games.

Before the regular season, the Swarm played 14 games as part of the Showcase Cup. So the team’s overall record sits at 10-31.

The Charge, Friday’s opponent, is the G League’s only team with a worse overall record at 5-19.

Close to the action

Fans sitting within 15 feet of the court and player benches at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex no longer will be required to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

This comes about based on revised NBA guidelines in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report on county-level data connected to COVID-19 risk.

With fans in attendance after the 2020-21 pro and college seasons with no fans or limited crowds, it makes a difference.

“I would say with more fans, you’re going to lock in a little bit more,” Crutcher said.