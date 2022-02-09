Greensboro Swarm to host conference leader Motor City tonight

STAFF REPORT
A preview of the Greensboro Swarm's home game
What
Motor City (Pistons) at Greensboro (Hornets)
When
7 p.m. today
Where
The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Tickets
Starting at $10, available at Ticketmaster.com
Notable
• Motor City (12-3) leads the NBA G League's Eastern Conference. The Swarm is 5-7.
• The Swarm's James Bouknight, averaging 25.0 points per game, is tied for No. 14 in the league in scoring.
• The Cruise's Saben Lee averages 28.7 points, sixth-best in the league.
• After tonight's game, the Swarm will next play in Greensboro at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 against Raptors 905.
Information
