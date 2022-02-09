 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro Swarm to host conference leader Motor City tonight
top story

Greensboro Swarm to host conference leader Motor City tonight

Swarm logo web 021121

A preview of the Greensboro Swarm's home game

What

Motor City (Pistons) at Greensboro (Hornets)

When

7 p.m. today

Where

The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tickets

Starting at $10, available at Ticketmaster.com

Notable

 Motor City (12-3) leads the NBA G League's Eastern Conference. The Swarm is 5-7.

 The Swarm's James Bouknight, averaging 25.0 points per game, is tied for No. 14 in the league in scoring.

 The Cruise's Saben Lee averages 28.7 points, sixth-best in the league.

After tonight's game, the Swarm will next play in Greensboro at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 against Raptors 905.

Information

GSOSwarm.com

