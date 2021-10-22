 Skip to main content
Greensboro Swarm to host open practice for fans
Greensboro Swarm to host open practice for fans

GREENSBORO – The Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets' NBA G League affiliate, will hold an open practice at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Door will open at 10 a.m. The event is free, including parking, but fans should register at gsoswarm.com.

The Swarm, coached by Jordan Surenkamp, will open their season Nov. 5 in Greensboro against Birmingham, a Pelicans affiliate.

The 90-minute open practice will feature giveaways and new merchandise on sale.

As with all Swarm games and events at the Fieldhouse, fans will be required to wear face coverings when indoors, unless actively eating or drinking. All fans seated within 15 feet of the court must be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. 

