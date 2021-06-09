Greensboro Swarm to open 2021-22 NBA G League season in November

The Greensboro Swarm, an NBA G League basketball team, will return to competition for the 2021-22 season, and The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex is expected to be open at full capacity.

The season will begin in November and will feature 24 home games, 24 away and two in a showcase at a site to be determined.

The schedule has not been released. Nor have details on what fans' experience in the 2,100-seat facility will be like after the pandemic caused the 2019-20 season to be put on hold.

"It's ever-evolving. We're learning a lot about what the NBA teams are doing right now," Swarm president Steve Swetoha said. "Most of those buildings are back to pretty close to capacity. ... We are under the impression we will go back to full capacity.

"We're not sure yet if we can throw T-shirts out to the crowd yet, not sure if we can hand certain things out. I would say more to come."

The Charlotte Hornets affiliate hasn't played home games since February 2020. The Swarm will celebrate its fifth anniversary this season.

Swarm season tickets are on sale. Information: gsoswarm.com or call (336) 907-3600.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.