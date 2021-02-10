 Skip to main content
Greensboro Swarm to open NBA G League bubble season on Thursday
Swarm logo web 010821

The Greensboro Swarm, an affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, will open NBA G League play on Thursday in Florida. What you need to know:

Season opener

Westchester (Knicks) vs. Swarm

When

3 p.m. Thursday

Where

Lake Buena Vista, Fla.; all G League games will be at the Walt Disney World Resort in the AdventHealth Arena or HP Field House.

How to watch

ESPNU

Length of season

Fifteen games over 24 days for the Swarm. The G League is hosting 17 of its 28 franchises in Florida.

Postseason

The top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff beginning March 8. The final will be March 11 (YouTube TV).

Triad in the G League

Jaylen Hoard (Oklahoma City Blue): Former Wake Forest, former Wesleyan Christian Academy; averaged 16.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in 2019-20 season.

Theo Pinson (Westchester): Greensboro native, former Wesleyan Christian Academy, former North Carolina; two-way player has averaged 2.4 minutes per game in seven Knicks games.

Swarm coach

Jay Hernandez, Hornets assistant

Swarm roster

22 Vernon Carey, F-C (Duke)

11 Keandre Cook, G (Missouri State)

30 Nate Darling, G (Delaware)

12 Javin DeLaurier, C (Duke)

13 Ahmed Hill, G (Virginia Tech)

8 Ray McCallum, G (Detroit)

32 KJ McDaniels, G (Clemson)

6 Jalen McDaniels, F-C (San Diego State)

7 Grant Riller, G (Charleston)

5 Jeff Roberson, F (Vanderbilt)

25 Admiral Schofield, F (Tennessee)

2 Kobi Simmons, G (Arizona)

20 Xavier Sneed, F (Kansas State)

1 Kahlil Whitney, F (Kentucky)

Swarm schedule

All games ESPN+ unless designated

Feb. 11: Westchester (Knicks), 3 (ESPNU)

Feb. 12: Canton (Cavaliers),11:30 a.m.

Feb. 14: Long Island (Nets), 7:30

Feb. 16: Delaware (76ers), 7

Feb. 18: Iowa (Timberwolves), 7:30

Feb. 19: Memphis (Grizzlies), 3

Feb. 21: G League Ignite, 3

Feb. 23: Rio Grande Valley (Rockets), 3:30

Feb. 24: Oklahoma City Blue (Thunder), 3:30

Feb. 26: Raptors 905 (Raptors), 7:30

Feb. 28: Erie (Pelicans), 7

March 1: Lakeland (Magic), 7:30

March 3: Austin (Spurs), 3:30

March 5: Fort Wayne (Pacers), 11 a.m. (NBA, Twitch)

March 6: Agua Caliente (Clippers), 7:30

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

