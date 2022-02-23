Greensboro Swarm to play three home games this week

A preview of Greensboro Swarm home games:

What

Raptors 905 (Toronto) at Swarm (Charlotte), 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Friday

Grand Rapids Gold (Denver) at Swarm, 7 p.m. Saturday

Where

The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Notable

The Swarm is 6-9. Raptors 905 is 13-9, and Grand Rapids is 9-8.

Jalen Crutcher, who has played in all 15 Swarm games, averages 16.9 oints.

Henry Ellenson leads Raptors 905 with 21.2 points per game, and Malachi Flynn gets 20.8.

Former Duke guard Trevon Duval averages 11.8 points and 4.5 assists for Grand Rapids.

The game will feature a number of recognitions and honors for first responders. First reponders will be honored on Saturday night. Halftime will featured a basketball competition between the police and fire departments.

Tickets