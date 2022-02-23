 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Swarm to play three home games this week
0 Comments
top story

Greensboro Swarm to play three home games this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Swarm logo web 021121

A preview of Greensboro Swarm home games:

What

Raptors 905 (Toronto) at Swarm (Charlotte), 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Friday

Grand Rapids Gold (Denver) at Swarm, 7 p.m. Saturday

Where

The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Notable

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Swarm is 6-9. Raptors 905 is 13-9, and Grand Rapids is 9-8.

Jalen Crutcher, who has played in all 15 Swarm games, averages 16.9 oints.

Henry Ellenson leads Raptors 905 with 21.2 points per game, and Malachi Flynn gets 20.8.

Former Duke guard Trevon Duval averages 11.8 points and 4.5 assists for Grand Rapids.

The game will feature a number of recognitions and honors for first responders. First reponders will be honored on Saturday night. Halftime will featured a basketball competition between the police and fire departments.

Tickets

Starting at $10; available at Ticketmaster.com

Information

gsoswarm.com

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown unloads on Tom Brady, Bruce Arians in social media post

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert