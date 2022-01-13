Greensboro Swarm's Xavier Sneed endures twists and turns on way to his destination

“I think he’s very comfortable with where he’s at,” he said.

This has been more than a one-season endeavor for Sneed.

He has made a connection with the Swarm, noting that this is his second season with the team. Of course, last year those games were played in a bubble environment in Florida as there were no Swarm games in Greensboro.

But that helps explain why it’s so important to Sneed that his professional foundation was set with the Swarm. He has started every game for the Swarm this season.

After more than a month without a home game, the Swarm is scheduled to play three times in four days at the Fieldhouse.

“We’re a very capable team,” Sneed said. “We’re here to get it going and to have that good energy again.”

Sneed has been called upon to defend opposing point guards to power forwards. He said he likes the versatility involved with showing that he can defend four different positions. He said there are benefits that could emerge with a reputation on defense. Enhancing that is one of his goals in the coming weeks.