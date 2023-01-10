Greensboro's Doggett, Winston-Salem's Samuels heading to state's high school track hall of fame

Winston-Salem’s J-Mee Samuels, a former star at Mount Tabor, and Pam Doggett of Greensboro, a former star at Dudley, are among those who will be inducted into the North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame.

This will be the fourth class for the hall of fame, with the class of nine to be inducted on Jan. 28 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

Also going into the hall of fame will be Charlie Brown of Greensboro, who coached individual national champions, multiple state championship teams, two U.S. national cross country teams, and served as meet director for U.S. national meets and two of the state’s longest running high school invitationals.

The others being inducted are: Keni Harrison (Clayton), Johnny Dutch (Clayton), Latasha Pharr (North Rowan) and coaches E.V. Patterson, Alan Peoples (Polk County) and Roy Cooper (Apex).

Samuels, the 2005 Track & Field News High School Athlete of the Year, was a four-time Track & Field News All-American and the North Carolina Gatorade Track and Field athlete of the year in 2005. He won a combined five NCHSAA state championships in the 55 meters in 2002, ’03 and ’05.

Samuels was also a four-time All-American at Arkansas and helped the Razorbacks to the 2006 NCAA indoor national championship.

Doggett, the NCHSAA Female Athlete of the Year in 1986, was also NCHSAA’s 100 to Remember female athletes of all-time in North Carolina. She was the state’s Gatorade track and field girls’ athlete of the year in 1986 and in 1984 won a silver medal in the U.S. Junior Championships.

Doggett was also an eight time state champion and is in the Dudley High School Hall of Fame.

Brown, who was inducted into the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2021, coached 21 U.S. National Junior Olympic athletes and in 2005 was the U.S. Cross Country Coach at the IAAF World Championships in France.

He also founded the Greensboro Pacesetters track club in 1979 and coached Greensboro Day to the 1985 and 1992 NCISAA state championships. He graduated from Grimsley in 1977 and ran for two years at North Carolina before graduating in 1981.

“It’s our goal to honor those who have helped make this sport so great in our state, and these first four classes are a great start at letting people know how much talent has come through North Carolina," said Brett Honeycutt, the hall of fame founder.