Greensboro's Elliot Cooper rises heads above in water polo in North Carolina

Outside of our area, sports in Greensboro and Guilford County might best be defined by basketball. The city's Greensboro Coliseum has hosted 27 ACC men's basketball tournaments, 21 ACC women's basketball tournaments and a memorable 1974 men's Final Four in which N.C. State ended UCLA's stranglehold on the sport.
Or maybe it's the PGA Tour golf tournament, which this week will begin its 82nd run of an event founded in 1938 as the Greater Greensboro Open.
But the county, remarkably, has produced Olympic gold medal athletes in rowing, won by Caroline Lind, and not once but twice in speedskating, won by Joey Cheek and Heather Richardson.
So the notion that maybe, just maybe, a county far removed from the hot spot of southern California would one day have a water polo Olympian, even a gold medalist, isn't so far-fetched.
"How does somebody create a speedskater here?" asks Eric Gordon, who coaches about 70 youth in his Carolina Water Polo Club, a sixth-year program in which athletes often work out in the Coliseum's shadow at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. "But then that's also an individual sport. And a rower, but maybe that can be both individual or group."
At the least, the sport is taking a peek our way. Elliot Cooper, a 6-foot-6 goalie from Greensboro, earned an invitation this summer to the youth national team selection camp, a second one after the 2020 camp was canceled, for the sport's sanctioning body in the United States, USA Water Polo. Though he missed on the youth national team this year, the home-schooled rising junior with a 7-foot-2 wing span gained valuable experience that he took with him later in the summer to Junior Olympics competition in Texas, where the N.C. Select Team won a bronze medal.
"Had an incredible time," Cooper, 17, said of the U.S. camp. "I learned a lot from the shooters. Saw some huge competition and some really good people. Just to see that competition and see what water polo really looks like on that high of a level taught me a lot."
Cooper, the son of Erica and Jeremy Cooper, is the second-oldest of five siblings, and they've all played for Gordon, his "first family" if you will. Sister Orli, 15, also made a Junior Olympic team, competing in California. Isaac, 18, and twins Job and Jude, 13, also play.
While Elliot is blessed with teammates, literally under the family's roof, he knows he has to work to catch up to the significant advantages that youth in southern California enjoy for advancing in a sport that combines principles of swimming, soccer and basketball, all familiar to Cooper.
"Since I have to figure it out all myself," Cooper said, "I've got a much better understanding of the drills and why I'm doing the drills. Since I don't have unlimited pool time or the top 10 shooters in the country shooting on me, I've got to understand why I'm lunging, why I'm doing each drill, so I can understand and convert it into making a block. ...
"If you want to compete with these guys, everything's got to be perfect every time," he said. "Every lunge, every block – every aspect of what I do has to be perfect."
The U.S. men's water polo team finished sixth at the Tokyo Games, the country's best result since Beijing in 2008, while the women's team captured the gold medal. Gordon said Cooper's instincts from other sports, combined with leg strength and his work on his technique, make him a contender to play in college and – who knows? – maybe one day join Lind, Richardson and Cheek in Guilford County sports history.
"There's so many cards that have to fall into place for that," Gordon said. "But he has the size, and that's the first thing. He's got the work ethic. For a lot of Olympic goalies and a lot of tall people, it's not until they're 25 or 30. Sure, a lot of people have a head start on him, but they don't have the same size in that regard.
"But it'll depend on what he does for college. ... He sees shooters that he doesn't get to see here and he gets training that he can't get here. And he's now suddenly going six days a week. He also doesn't have the miles on him that a lot of people his age already will. And that also can be a benefit because a lot of kids peak early because they've gotten a whole lot of structure and they've already been exposed to a lot, so their learning curve isn't as high. I think that makes potential really good for him."
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.