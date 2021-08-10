Greensboro's Elliot Cooper rises heads above in water polo in North Carolina

The U.S. men's water polo team finished sixth at the Tokyo Games, the country's best result since Beijing in 2008, while the women's team captured the gold medal. Gordon said Cooper's instincts from other sports, combined with leg strength and his work on his technique, make him a contender to play in college and – who knows? – maybe one day join Lind, Richardson and Cheek in Guilford County sports history.

"There's so many cards that have to fall into place for that," Gordon said. "But he has the size, and that's the first thing. He's got the work ethic. For a lot of Olympic goalies and a lot of tall people, it's not until they're 25 or 30. Sure, a lot of people have a head start on him, but they don't have the same size in that regard.

"But it'll depend on what he does for college. ... He sees shooters that he doesn't get to see here and he gets training that he can't get here. And he's now suddenly going six days a week. He also doesn't have the miles on him that a lot of people his age already will. And that also can be a benefit because a lot of kids peak early because they've gotten a whole lot of structure and they've already been exposed to a lot, so their learning curve isn't as high. I think that makes potential really good for him."

