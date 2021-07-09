Greensboro's Gianluca Busio kicks off the next stage of his soccer career

“I’m practicing at both positions (with the national team), so we’ll see," Busio said, "but I think (Berhalter) really just wants me to show myself. He called me up for a reason and I deserved the call-up.”

"It’s about timing and it’s about form, and his time has come," Berhalter said when the roster was announced. "He’s done a great job and I’m really looking forward to getting him in camp and working with him, but also testing him at this international level. He will play in games."

The growth in Busio’s game has attracted the interest of a number of European clubs, particularly in his father Alessandro’s native Italy. Gianluca also holds an Italian passport, which would make a transfer to a team in Serie A much easier. But he’s not worried about that now.

“I’ve kind of learned how to put that behind me,” he says of the transfer speculation. “I’m focused on the Gold Cup and that’s how I always look at it. When I’m with Kansas City and playing MLS games, that’s what I’m focused on. That stuff will figure itself out. I have people around me who can handle that for me.”

Busio is handling the challenges of competing for a spot on the national team in World Cup qualifying later this year and as he moves forward in his career, whether it’s in MLS or in Europe.