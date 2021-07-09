Greensboro's Gianluca Busio kicks off the next stage of his soccer career

Gianluca Busio has played soccer for the United States at the under-15, U-17 and U-20 levels, so it was time for the Greensboro native to take the next step. Busio will do that Sunday night when he is expected to make his first appearance for the full national team at the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament.
“I grew up in the youth national team system and your one goal when you go to youth camps is to make the men’s national team,” Busio said during a video conference Friday. “I took the full progression and I’m happy to be here. It’s a really proud feeling that you get putting on the crest.”
Busio, who turned 19 on May 28, will put on that US Soccer crest and play against Haiti on a pitch at Children’s Mercy Park that has been his home since he signed with Sporting KC as a 15-year-old. He’s not the same player or person he was when he left Greensboro to pursue his dream of becoming a professional soccer player.
“I’ve grown up here, so it’s special to me that my first camp is in what’s pretty much become my hometown,” he said. “They taught me pretty much everything I know about soccer, and they taught me how to be an adult, really. I can take pride in playing here because it has a special place in my heart.”
The Gold Cup, a tournament held every two years for teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean, begins with a three-game group stage. After facing Haiti, the U.S. squad will take on Martinique on Thursday, then wrap up group play July 18 against Canada. Quarterfinals are July 24-25, semifinals are July 29 and the final is Aug. 1.
After his squad beat Mexico to win the CONCACAF Nations League championship earlier this year, coach Greg Berhalter has called up a younger team for the Gold Cup. Busio is the second-youngest player ever named to a U.S. roster for the tournament, behind only Juan Agudelo (then 18) in 2011.
“It’s going to be a good experience for me,” said Busio, a 5-foot-9, 150-pound midfielder. “Not many people get to represent the national team and I’m doing it at such a young age, so it’s a really special moment for me. I’m ready for this moment, and we want to win the trophy.”
It’s already been a special season for Busio. He has started all 13 of Sporting KC’s matches and has two assists and two goals, one of which was a bending free kick that is a contender for MLS’ goal of the year.
He has continued his transition from an attacking midfield role as a No. 8 in soccer terms to a No. 6 with more defensive responsibilities in coach Peter Vermes’ system.
“I’m practicing at both positions (with the national team), so we’ll see," Busio said, "but I think (Berhalter) really just wants me to show myself. He called me up for a reason and I deserved the call-up.”
"It’s about timing and it’s about form, and his time has come," Berhalter said when the roster was announced. "He’s done a great job and I’m really looking forward to getting him in camp and working with him, but also testing him at this international level. He will play in games."
The growth in Busio’s game has attracted the interest of a number of European clubs, particularly in his father Alessandro’s native Italy. Gianluca also holds an Italian passport, which would make a transfer to a team in Serie A much easier. But he’s not worried about that now.
“I’ve kind of learned how to put that behind me,” he says of the transfer speculation. “I’m focused on the Gold Cup and that’s how I always look at it. When I’m with Kansas City and playing MLS games, that’s what I’m focused on. That stuff will figure itself out. I have people around me who can handle that for me.”
Busio is handling the challenges of competing for a spot on the national team in World Cup qualifying later this year and as he moves forward in his career, whether it’s in MLS or in Europe.
“It’s going to be hard for anyone (playing in the Gold Cup) to make the World Cup-qualifying roster,” Busio said. “For me especially, this being my first camp, I’m taking this as a tryout for that. I want to play well enough that (Berhalter) has to call me in to qualifying and that’s something I’m focused on and trying to get out of this camp.”