SCARSBOROUGH, N.Y. — Scott Harvey, a Greensboro golfer and four-time medalist in the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, is in position to capture that honor one more time.

Already in the championship record book for being medalist/co-medalist the most times since the event was created in 1981, Harvey converted a clutch par putt at the 18th hole at Sleepy Hollow Country Club to shoot 2-under 69 on Sunday for a 36-hole, 5-under 136, which gave him the clubhouse lead by one stroke over Harry Bolton of Australia, who posted a 67 on Sunday at the 6,850-yard Sleepy Hollow course.

Only Sunday morning’s originally scheduled wave at Sleepy Hollow completed the second and final round of stroke play. At Fenway Golf Club in Scarsdale, eight groups, or 24 players, still had to complete the second round on Monday morning, while the entire wave that was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has not hit a single shot. At Sleepy Hollow, a few of the groups from the originally scheduled afternoon wave are nearly done with their stroke-play rounds.

Once stroke play is completed, the match-play cut will be made to the low 64 scorers with any possible playoff for the final spots taking place at Sleepy Hollow.

Two-time titleist Stewart Hagestad, who beat Harvey in a memorable 37-hole final in 2016, finished two strokes back after a 69 on Sunday at Sleepy Hollow, along with Jack Schultz, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Chris Devlin, 48, of Hoover, Ala., and Jimmy Castles, 27, of Cupertino, Calif.

Schultz, 33, and Devlin each shot 69 at Sleepy Hollow, while Castles registered a 68 at 6,578-yard Fenway after posting a 70 at Sleepy Hollow earlier on Sunday. He played a total of 28½ holes due to the weather delays.Harvey, who opened the championship on Saturday with a 67 at Fenway just moments before darkness overtook the course, hasn’t competed much this summer, choosing instead to follow his teenage son, Cameron, to junior golf events.

“It’s not necessarily important, but it is something that I started doing years ago,” Harvey said about earning medalist honors, including the year he claimed his lone title. “It’s really neat, I like the history of it. Any time your name is associated with any sort of record, it’s pretty cool.”