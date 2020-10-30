Greensboro's Ian Shanklin second in ACC cross country, leads N.C. State to runner-up finish

Greensboro's Ian Shanklin scored a runner-up finish in the ACC men's cross country championship, helping the Wolfpack finish second behind team champion Notre Dame.

Shanklin, a Page High School graduate who earned All-ACC for the third time, ran the 8-kilometer course at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary in 23 minutes, 8.5 seconds. The second-place finish was the best of the senior's career in the event.

State's second-place finish was its best since runner-up performances in 2014 and 2015.

Also among men's runners, Forsyth Country Day grad Ben Mitchell of Winston-Salem finished 19th for Wake Forest in 23:37.6, and Reynolds alum John Tatter of Winston-Salem was 28th for North Carolina in 23:51.

Meanwhile, Ragsdale graduate Sara Platek of Jamestown ran fourth for Duke's women, who scored a fourth-place finish that was the program's best since 2012.

Platek, a senior in her third year of cross country eligibility, covered the 6K course in 20:50.2.

Spencer Faircloth, a Reagan graduate from Winston-Salem, ran a 22:46.3 for Wake Forest.

State's women won the ACC championship for a fifth consecutive time.

The NCAA has moved its fall championships because of COVID-19, and the cross country national championships are scheduled for March 15, 2021.

