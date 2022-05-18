Greensboro's Roy Carroll on racing team at Le Mans: 'I believe in going to win'

GREENSBORO — Macy's never put out a display like this one.

The daughters of Greensboro developer Roy Carroll, inside the vacant former department store off Wendover Avenue and beneath bright lights, pulled away a red covering to reveal the purple-and-yellow Ferrari 488 GTE Pro Evo that will take the track next month in the world's oldest auto endurance race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.

Carroll, 59, who will race a Ferrari this weekend in New York and said he wasn't sure how many others he owned, is teaming with Bill Riley and Riley Motorsports to field a three-driver team for the race June 11-12. In a region of North Carolina not far removed from the roots of stock-car racing, count this as one of the Tarheel State's unique sports endeavors.

"This is the first Le Mans car that I'm aware of that's from the Piedmont Triad, Guilford County, Greensboro," Carroll said, drawing chuckles at the understatement from a crowd of about 300 friends who wined and dined with him at a private party.

"I haven't heard of any others," he said.

Nor has party attendee Richard Childress, the NASCAR and N.C. Sports Hall of Fame member who grew up in Winston-Salem, lives in Davidson County and owns a vineyard and a stock-car racing team.

"It's the first that I'm aware of," Childress said.

Sixty-two teams are entered in what will be four races taking place simultaneously on the nearly 8.5-mile Circuit de la Sarthe. Carroll and Riley's Bee Safe Racing No. 74 – driven by Filipe Fraga, Sam Bird and Shane Van Gisbergen – will be among seven cars in the GTE Pro Division.

Riley driver Gar Robinson claimed a LMP3 class championship last year that resulted in an automatic invitation to Le Mans for that team.

"Ferrari came to us both," said Carroll, the Bee Safe Racing car and team owner. "'Would you guys consider working together and us building you a car to compete at Le Mans? We have not had an American-owned team to compete at Le Mans in some years.'"

OK, but the catch? Ferrari North America has built two other factory cars in the division with what Carroll labeled world-renowned drivers.

"So this is not a cakewalk," he said. "It's not a 'We're going to go and get a trophy and pop some champagne corks.' This is going to be a hard-pressed venture."

Childress will have his own hand in an entry for 2023. Hendrick Motorsports will enter Le Mans with a modified version of the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro and give NASCAR a presence for the first time in the nearly 50 years since sanctioning body founder William H.G. France raced there.

"We're building the engine for it," Childress said.

Childress will be following Le Mans on what will be a Cup Series weekend at Sonoma Raceway in California, where Childress began to cultivate his interest in owning a vineyard. And, of course, the NASCAR legend has advice for Carroll and Riley's drivers.

"I've always told my drivers on long races: To be first, you've got to finish, first," Childress said. "The first thing you've got to do is finish the race. And you can beat those other cars if you finish the race, because they may not."

Carroll, who has invested millions in the Le Mans entry but hasn't offered a definitive total, knows after a third-place season finish in the Am Class of the Ferrari Challenge North America series that winning any race can be difficult.

"We're in a very competitive class," he said. "But we're not going over there to participate. I don't believe in participation; I believe in going to win. I think we've got a first-class group that's going to Le Mans, France, to win. And we want everybody in our community to be a part of it."

