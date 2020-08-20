TAMPA, Fla. — T.J. Logan, the former Northern Guilford star from Greensboro, N.C., suffered an apparent right leg injury during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice today.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Logan was tackled from behind by linebacker Quinton Bell during a non-tackling period. Logan was carted off the field, but the injury's severity is not clear.
“When we’re in the non-tackling period, I don’t want to tackle,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians told the Times. “When we tackle, we tackle. But the last thing you do is grab a jersey. I can see you on film if you’re going to make a tackle or not. We’ll see how that goes, how it plays out. But there’s a certain practice etiquette you have to follow. Young guys happen to struggle with that.”
Logan played at North Carolina and was a fifth-round draft pick by Arizona in April 2017.
Logan, who will turn 26 on Sept. 3, was a leader on three straight state championship football teams at Northern Guilford. He rushed for a state-record 510 yards and eight touchdowns in the 64-26 victory over Charlotte Catholic in the Class 3-AA championship game in December 2012.
He was selected as the state player of the year and the News & Record’s player of the year as a senior.
Logan averaged 121.8 all-purpose yards per game as a senior at Carolina in 2016, when he earned second-team All-ACC as a specialist.
Logan missed parts of the 2017 and 2019 seasons because of injuries.
