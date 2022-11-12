Grimsley beats Charlotte Catholic 42-30 (video interviews)

Grimsley football players celebrate a touchdown during their 42-30 win over Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium on Saturday night in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. The Whirlies will play host to Charlotte Independence next Friday in the third round.
GREENSBORO — The Grimsley Whirlies remained unbeaten and advance to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West football playoffs Saturday night with a 42-30 win over Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium.
Top-seeded Grimsley (12-0) will face No. 8 seed Charlotte Independence (11-1), which beat Page 41-13 in the first round, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Greensboro.
After the win over Charlotte Catholic, the Whirlies' Ryan Stephens and Terrell Anderson and coach Darryl Brown spoke with
HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the game: TERRELL ANDERSON
Grimsley's Terrell Anderson talks about the playoff win over Charlotte Catholic
RYAN STEPHENS
Grimsley's Ryan Stephens talks about the playoff win over Charlotte Catholic
DARRYL BROWN
Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown talks about the Whirlies' playoff win over Charlotte Catholic
PHOTOS: Grimsley 42, Charlotte Catholic 30
Grimsley's Henry Harden leads the team onto the field for the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley quarterback Ryan Stephens feels pressure from the Charlotte Catholic defense during the game with at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley's Terrell Anderson runs for a extra yards during the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley's Mitchell Summers runs for some tough yards during the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Charlotte Catholic's Nick Segarra finds open field during the game with Grimsley at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley quarterback Ryan Stephens carries the ball during the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Charlotte Catholic's Griffin Sovine bulls his way into the endzone for a touchdown during the game with Grimsley at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley quarterback Ryan Stephens carries the ball during the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley's Mitchell Summers finds a hole in the line to run through during the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley quarterback Ryan Stephens carries the ball during the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley’s Terrell Anderson pulls down a touchdown pass as Charlotte Catholic’s JT Brasser defends at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro.Grinsley won 42-30 to advance to the third round.
Grimsley quarterback Ryan Stephens makes a pass during the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley head coach Darryl Brown talks with an official during the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley's Jackson Henry watch the ball go the the uprights for an extra point during the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley's Alex Taylor looks for room to run during the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley quarterback Ryan Stephens celebrates his touch down during the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley's Mitchell Summers is tackled after a gain during the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley quarterback Ryan Stephens celebrates his touch down with teammate Alex Taylor near the end of the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley quarterback Ryan Stephens celebrates his touch down during the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley's Terrell Anderson run after a reception during the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley's Bryce Davis sacks Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle during the game at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley's Nate Dupuis puts pressure on Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley quarterback Ryan Stephens runs in for a touch down during the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Grimsley head coach Darryl Brown talks to his team in the locker room at half time of the game with Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
