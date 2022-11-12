 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grimsley beats Charlotte Catholic 42-30 (video interviews)

Grimsley Football

Grimsley football players celebrate a touchdown during their 42-30 win over Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium on Saturday night in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. The Whirlies will play host to Charlotte Independence next Friday in the third round.

GREENSBORO — The Grimsley Whirlies remained unbeaten and advance to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West football playoffs Saturday night with a 42-30 win over Charlotte Catholic at Jamieson Stadium.

Top-seeded Grimsley (12-0) will face No. 8 seed Charlotte Independence (11-1), which beat Page 41-13 in the first round, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Greensboro.

After the win over Charlotte Catholic, the Whirlies' Ryan Stephens and Terrell Anderson and coach Darryl Brown spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the game:

TERRELL ANDERSON

Grimsley's Terrell Anderson talks about the playoff win over Charlotte Catholic

RYAN STEPHENS

Grimsley's Ryan Stephens talks about the playoff win over Charlotte Catholic

DARRYL BROWN

Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown talks about the Whirlies' playoff win over Charlotte Catholic

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

