Grimsley DT Jamaal Jarrett to announce college destination Tuesday

Grimsley defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett is expected to choose from among Auburn, Georgia and North Carolina when he announces his college commitment Tuesday evening.

 WOODY MARSHALL/NEWS & RECORD

Who

Jamaal Jarrett is rated the No. 50 player in the country in the Class of 2023 by Rivals.com and the No. 140 player nationally by 247Sports.com. Rivals rates the 6-foot-6, 340-pound rising senior as the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 2 DL in the country, while 247 ranks him No. 3 in the state (behind Rolesville WR Noah Rogers and Concord Robinson DL Daevin Hobbs) and the No. 20 DL in the nation. He has nearly 30 Division I scholarship offers.

What

College commitment announcement.

When

6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where

Jamieson Stadium, Grimsley HS.

Finalists

Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

