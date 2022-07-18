Grimsley DT Jamaal Jarrett to announce commitment Tuesday

Who

Jamaal Jarrett is rated the No. 50 player in the country in the Class of 2023 by Rivals.com and the No. 140 player nationally by 247Sports.com. Rivals rates the 6-foot-6, 340-pound rising senior as the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 2 DL in the country, while 247 ranks him No. 3 in the state (behind Rolesville WR Noah Rogers and Concord Robinson DL Daevin Hobbs) and the No. 20 DL in the nation. He has nearly 30 Division I scholarship offers.