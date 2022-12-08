Grimsley football game brings Smouse family together again

GREENSBORO — The Smouse family’s roots run deep in Grimsley football.

Jeff Smouse coached the Whirlies from 1984 through 1999. His son, Scott, played for Grimsley from 1991-1994 and was a center. Scott’s younger brother, Bryan, was a quarterback for the Whirlies from 1995-1999 before going on to play as a walk-on at North Carolina.

After a period of a little over 20 years without a Smouse at Grimsley, Scott moved back to Greensboro in July 2021 after coaching in Mississippi and brought his sons, Tyler and Harrison, with him.

Tyler will be starting at right tackle on Friday night when the Whirlies take on New Bern in the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game. The Smouse family will be at Kenan Stadium in force to watch him play his final high school football game, but it will mean even more to Jeff.

The former Grimsley coach has been on dialysis daily since the fall of 2021 and needs a kidney transplant. He is part of the Living Donor Kidney Transplant program at Duke University Hospital.

Jeff, 72, is doing well with dialysis, Scott says, undergoing treatments at home in Ocean Isle Beach each night as he sleeps. He will “do some things Thursday night that kind of makes up for missing” Friday, Jeff says, but without a living kidney donor his chances to travel are limited. He was only able to make it to three Grimsley games along with his wife, Cathy, during the regular season.

“I used to donate blood, but I can’t donate anything now because of my body,” says Jeff, whose kidney failure is the result of Type 2 diabetes. “It’s going to sound self-serving from me, because I’m the one who needs the donation, but it’s great to be able to do something like that for someone.”

A number of people have offered to donate a kidney, but all have been rejected because of medical issues of their own. A transplant “would change my life,” Jeff says. “I’ve talked to people who have donated kidneys, and it changed their lives, too. They really appreciate a lot of things more.”

Friday night’s state championship game clearly means a lot to Jeff. Seeing his father watch Tyler win a state title “would be unbelievable!” Scott says. “… It would mean an awful lot.”

Grimsley football has meant an awful lot to the Smouse family. Scott grew up around the program, much as current head coach Darryl Brown’s son Cam has, after the Smouses moved to Greensboro from Michigan when he was 8 years old. Ethan Albright, Grimsley’s athletics director, played for Jeff.

Now, Tyler’s brother Harrison is a seventh-grader playing football for Kernodle Middle School and will play next season with Bryan’s son, who is a sixth grader. Then they plan to follow in their fathers’ and Tyler’s footsteps as players at Grimsley.

Darryl Brown sends Jeff Smouse videos of the Whirlies’ games, so that he can watch the team and particularly Tyler in depth.

“I like to see how he plays against these guys,” Jeff says of his grandson, a 5-foot-10, 220-pound senior. “I’m really impressed with how he attacks things and talks about how he’s going to block people.”

And he’ll be watching him in person Friday night in Chapel Hill.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how that happens,” Jeff says, “and I’m looking forward to being a fan and rooting for Grimsley.”