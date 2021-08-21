Emotional Grimsley football star Travis Shaw commits to North Carolina

GREENSBORO — "The biggest dogs have feelings," Travis Shaw said Saturday evening, and he wasn't afraid to let them show.

With hundreds of supporters and family surrounding him on the field at Jamieson Stadium, the Grimsley football star shared tears and laughs in equal measure as he committed to North Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound defensive lineman chose the Tar Heels from among a group of finalists that also included Clemson, Georgia and N.C. A&T.

As he thanked family, coaches and teammates before announcing his choice live on Instagram and on CBS Sports HQ, Shaw couldn't help but become emotional and had to use a towel to dab at his eyes.

"It wasn't intentional," he said. "Probably only half (a tear) or two came down. The other ones got wiped before they came down. Being as big as I am, you hate to see me cry. I hate to see myself cry, but it's an emotional time with the position I'm in compared to the position I came from."

Shaw arrived at Grimsley after playing quarterback on the football team and point guard on the basketball team at 6-4, 290 and turned those athletic gifts into production. He is the No. 3 player in the Class of 2022, according to Rivals.com's rankings, and the No. 2 defensive tackle behind only Walter Nolen of Powell (Tenn.).