Grimsley-Southeast Guilford: Three keys to the game

A preview of the Grimsley-Southeast Guilford football game:

NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (3-0) at NO. 2 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (3-0)

What

Metro 4-A football opener

When

7:30 p.m. Friday

Admission

Streaming audio

Three keys to the game

1. Taking care of the football. Southeast's 3-0 start has been fueled by a defense that has forced eight turnovers, but the Falcons also have given the ball away five times. Grimsley has only committed one turnover and has forced four. Southeast has to hang on to the ball and capitalize on scoring opportunities if it's going to get to 4-0.

2. Big plays in the passing game. Whether it's senior Ryan Stephens or freshman Faizon Brandon at quarterback, Grimsley has to find a way to get the ball to wide receivers Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor and tight end Nolan Albright more often if the Whirlies are going to realize their offense's full potential. Southeast also has a strong group of wideouts, led by Cam Williams. Senior Bryson Serrano has been a game manager at quarterback, but a deep shot or two could loosen things up for the Falcons' ground game.

3. The kicking game. Southeast's Aidan Bonde has one of the strongest legs in the area. He can pin Grimsley deep or flip the field, and he has the range to hit a long field goal if that's what the Falcons need. The Whirlies have a solid kicker of their own in sophomore Jackson Henry, but their punting game has been an issue at times. If the game is close, special teams might be the difference.