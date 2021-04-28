Grimsley's four senior linebackers 'just kind of fit,' coach Darryl Brown says

Allison says “freshman year, JV year, was when I knew this group could do something special, especially with the way we were working in the weight room and all offseason.”

Their work ethic and that of their teammates changed the attitude in the Whirlies’ program.

“It definitely took a lot of faith,” Buckrham says. “The culture at Grimsley wasn’t what it is now. We had a job to do to change it, and we’ve done that.”

Rigsbee says the four senior linebackers “have a bond. I know a lot of teams talk about that, but it’s real and you can see it at practice and in games, in season and out of season, in the weight room. There’s a real connection there. They’re like a family unit, and they play for one another and love to see each other succeed.”

They each fill a role as individuals that makes the Grimsley defense stronger as a whole. The Whirlies (8-0) have held opponents to an average of 6.4 points per game.

“They play such important positions,” Brown says. “It was like it was meant to be that they all just kind of fit in the right spots for us three years ago. They feed off each other. All four of them have just been guys you can count on every single day, not only within practices and games but in the weight room, in summer conditioning.”