Grimsley's four senior linebackers 'just kind of fit,' coach Darryl Brown says

GREENSBORO — They started their high school football careers together and that’s how they’re going to finish. Grimsley’s Camden Allison, Clifton Buckrham, Sincere Burnette and Quentin Williamson will play their last game at Jamieson Stadium on Friday night, but they hope it won’t be their last game as Whirlies.
The four linebackers have helped lead a turnaround that has taken the Grimsley program from a 4-7 record in 2017 to a second straight NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional final Friday night. It’s not a coincidence that when the quartet moved up from the junior varsity in 2018, Grimsley went 7-6 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
“They came along as sophomores in the year we kind of got over the hump,” Grimsley head coach Darryl Brown says. “As freshmen, they had big years for us on the JV team. The next year we had a group of sophomores we knew we had to move up to varsity and we weren’t really sure where they were going to fit, but as that year went on they became every-down players for us.”
Allison, Buckrham, Burnette and Williamson earned roles on a team that not only made the postseason but won a playoff game. Joe Rigsbee, Grimsley’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, says the four sophomores “playing a lot of snaps for us on Friday nights was extremely important to their development, and Quentin led us in tackles that year, so it showed that we had done the right thing. It’s just kind of expanded from there.”
Allison says “freshman year, JV year, was when I knew this group could do something special, especially with the way we were working in the weight room and all offseason.”
Their work ethic and that of their teammates changed the attitude in the Whirlies’ program.
“It definitely took a lot of faith,” Buckrham says. “The culture at Grimsley wasn’t what it is now. We had a job to do to change it, and we’ve done that.”
Rigsbee says the four senior linebackers “have a bond. I know a lot of teams talk about that, but it’s real and you can see it at practice and in games, in season and out of season, in the weight room. There’s a real connection there. They’re like a family unit, and they play for one another and love to see each other succeed.”
They each fill a role as individuals that makes the Grimsley defense stronger as a whole. The Whirlies (8-0) have held opponents to an average of 6.4 points per game.
“They play such important positions,” Brown says. “It was like it was meant to be that they all just kind of fit in the right spots for us three years ago. They feed off each other. All four of them have just been guys you can count on every single day, not only within practices and games but in the weight room, in summer conditioning.”
Camden Allison, Clifton Buckrham, Sincere Burnette and Quentin Williamson anchor the Whirlies' defense.
You can hear the respect and affection the four have for each other when they talk about what each contributes to the Grimsley defense and the team.
“He really brings a dynamic to our defense because he’s so quick on his feet, even though he doesn’t really look like it,” Allison says of Buckrham. “He’s all in for the football team and does whatever he can.”
Burnette says of Allison, “They call us Oreo or salt and pepper because we’re two different players that kind of do the same job. He’s kind of like a Swiss army knife because he can do a little of everything. I wouldn’t let his size fool you, because he will come up and hit you.”
Williamson says Burnette “is an absolute playmaker. When we need the ball he will find a way to get the ball. He’s always looking to get a strip when we need it critically, and you can always count on him to cover somebody down the field.”
And Buckrham says of Williamson, “He’s a dog. That’s all you need to say about him.”
All four credit the Whirlies’ coaches for believing in them as sophomores and for helping them continue to develop.
“Our defensive coordinator (Rigsbee) comes up with a great plan every week and we go out in practice and execute," Buckrham says. "We practice hard so the game is easy.”
Williamson adds, “It’s the chemistry of all of us playing together all these years, playing with the same coaching staff, knowing how we each play and grinding together every day.”
They're still grinding as they prepare to meet Matthews Butler (8-1) in the regional championship game Friday night at Jamieson Stadium. What would it mean to the four senior linebackers to reach a state championship game for the first time since 2005 and win the school’s first title since 1960?
“That would be a huge thing,” Burnette says, “and it would be great for a group of guys that I’ve worked with since I was a freshman to have our names forever remembered at Grimsley High School.”
