Guilford College rallies to extend winning streak to nine

Guilford College rallied from a 12-point deficit in the first half, then pulled away in the second half to defeat Washington and Lee 78-58 on Wednesday night to extend its winning streak to nine games.

The Generals got two 3-point baskets from Drew Harrell to extend their first-half edge to 30-18. But the Quakers (11-2, 4-0 ODAC) responded with a 21-2 run over the next nine minutes on the way to a 39-34 halftime lead. Guilford College hit 7 of its 11 field goal tries during its run.

Washington and Lee (8-6, 1-4 ODAC) opened the second half with a 10-4 run covering six minutes, but the Guilford College defense clamped down and limited the Generals to 4-for-17 shooting while going on a 10-0 run as part of a 13-for-23 shooting performance in the final 20 minutes.

Tyler Dearman led Guilford with 23 points. Gabe Proctor had 21 and Myles Washington added 15. Drew Harrell scored 14 for Washingtion and Lee.

The Quakers travel to Randolph-Macon on Saturday.