 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guilford College rallies to extend winning streak to nine

  • 0

Guilford College rallied from a 12-point deficit in the first half, then pulled away in the second half to defeat Washington and Lee 78-58 on Wednesday night to extend its winning streak to nine games.

The Generals got two 3-point baskets from Drew Harrell to extend their first-half edge to 30-18. But the Quakers (11-2, 4-0 ODAC) responded with a 21-2 run over the next nine minutes on the way to a 39-34 halftime lead. Guilford College hit 7 of its 11 field goal tries during its run. 

Washington and Lee (8-6, 1-4 ODAC) opened the second half with a 10-4 run covering six minutes, but the Guilford College defense clamped down and limited the Generals to 4-for-17 shooting while going on a 10-0 run as part of a 13-for-23 shooting performance in the final 20 minutes.

Tyler Dearman led Guilford with 23 points. Gabe Proctor had 21 and Myles Washington added 15. Drew Harrell scored 14 for Washingtion and Lee.  

People are also reading…

The Quakers travel to Randolph-Macon on Saturday.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marcus Hayes: The NFL fumbled the Damar Hamlin situation. What else would you expect?

Marcus Hayes: The NFL fumbled the Damar Hamlin situation. What else would you expect?

Buffalo Bills’ football player Damar Hamlin’s terrifying medical situation that played out on national television Monday night hit home for anyone who was among the 13,000 people at PNC Arena watching N.C. State basketball five years earlier. Like Hamlin, who fell into cardiac arrest and had to be revived using CPR and an automated external defibrillator, S.C. State University basketball ...

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US men's national soccer team hit with scandal after angry mom outs coach about old assault

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert