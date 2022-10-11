 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guilford Country cross country championship returns to Hagan-Stone Park

Guilford County high school cross-country championship meet (copy)

The Guilford County high school cross-country championship meet returns to Hagan-Stone Park in Pleasant Garden on Wednesday.

When

Wednesday

Where

Hagan-Stone Park, Pleasant Garden

Distance

5K

Schedule

High school boys race, 4 p.m.; high school girls race, 4:30; middle school race, 5; awards, 5:30.

Teams competing

Dudley, Eastern Guilford, Greensboro Academy, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, High Point Blaze, High Point Central, Northeast Guilford, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Smith, Southeast Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Wesleyan, Westchester.

2021 champions

Boys – Individual, Jacob Barrow (Grimsley); team, Grimsley. Girls – Individual, Allie Kinlaw (Page); team, Northern Guilford.

Runners to watch

Boys – Jacob Barrow (Grimsley), Cruz Hesling (Westchester), John Howard (Ragsdale). Girls – Allie Kinlaw (Page), Lucy Eggleston (Greensboro Day), Natalie States (Northern Guilford).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

