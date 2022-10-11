Guilford Country cross country championship returns to Hagan-Stone Park

When
Wednesday
Where
Hagan-Stone Park, Pleasant Garden
Distance
5K
Schedule
High school boys race, 4 p.m.; high school girls race, 4:30; middle school race, 5; awards, 5:30.
Teams competing
Dudley, Eastern Guilford, Greensboro Academy, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, High Point Blaze, High Point Central, Northeast Guilford, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Smith, Southeast Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Wesleyan, Westchester.
2021 champions
Boys – Individual, Jacob Barrow (Grimsley); team, Grimsley. Girls – Individual, Allie Kinlaw (Page); team, Northern Guilford.
Runners to watch
Boys – Jacob Barrow (Grimsley), Cruz Hesling (Westchester), John Howard (Ragsdale). Girls – Allie Kinlaw (Page), Lucy Eggleston (Greensboro Day), Natalie States (Northern Guilford).