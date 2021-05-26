Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame adds 10 with class of 2021

Ed Price

Serving as a champion of youth sports in High Point has been a lifelong passion of Ed Price, a graduate of High Point Central High School and Wake Forest University. Since the 1970s, he has been a significant force in the expansion of youth sports while fund-raising and building new facilities in High Point, coaching youth teams, and founding youth tournaments. He headed the drive to build a new YMCA complex in the early 1980s and in 1990, the City of High Point completed an extensive athletic complex named after Price. He founded invitational tournaments in soccer, baseball, and basketball during the 1990s while also founding and chairing the High Point Youth Sports Council. He organized and coached multiple youth sport teams over the years, including the Gators AAU U-12 basketball team, which won a national championship. Price served as president of both HP Central and HP Andrews booster clubs during the 1980s and 1990s. For his efforts, he has been presented the High Point Jaycees Distinguished Service Award (1976), the Salvation Army Man and Youth Award (1992), Humanitarian of the Year (2005), Citizen of the Year (2009), and the NAACP B. Elton Cox Award (2018), among a multitude of awards.

Joyce Spruill

An accomplished high school and college athlete as well as a coach, Joyce Spruill has had a significant impact on Guilford County sports since the late 1960s. She graduated from Dudley High School in 1970 where she participated in track & field, volleyball, basketball, and softball. During her senior year, Dudley won the city-wide championship in basketball with Spruill as the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. She also led her team to a city-wide championship in track & field and was voted Athlete of the Year at Dudley. From 1971-1975, Spruill continued her athletic career at North Carolina A&T State University starring in basketball as the team’s leading scorer and rebounder during her junior and senior years. After graduating from college, she served from 1975-1979 as the school’s first Director of Women’s Athletics before beginning her coaching career at A&T, where her basketball teams twice won the NCAIAW District III championship and finished second in the NCAIAW Division II and Division III state tournaments. As the Aggies’ softball coach, her team won a championship in the NCAIAW Division I tournament. She later took her coaching abilities to Bennett College, twice winning the NC-VA Women’s College Tournament championship and having one second-place finish. She also had seven second-place finishes in the NC-Georgia Women’s College tournaments. Spruill was inducted into the NC A&T Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Dudley Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.