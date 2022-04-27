Guilford County track and field championships are Saturday

When
Saturday
Where
Southeast Guilford HS track at Bill Slayton Athletic Field
Who
Guilford County public high schools
Admission
$7
Schedule
Gates open at 9 a.m., field events begin at 10; running events start with the girls 4X800 relay at 11:15.
Teams entered
Andrews, Dudley, Eastern Guilford, Grimsley, High Point Central, Northeast Guilford, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Smith, Southeast Guilford, Southern Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Western Guilford.
Live results
At rrtiming.com and ncrunners.com
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.