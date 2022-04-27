 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guilford County track and field championships are Saturday

  • 0
HSExtra-sports.jpg

When

Saturday

Where

Southeast Guilford HS track at Bill Slayton Athletic Field

Who

Guilford County public high schools

Admission

$7

Schedule

Gates open at 9 a.m., field events begin at 10; running events start with the girls 4X800 relay at 11:15.

Teams entered

Andrews, Dudley, Eastern Guilford, Grimsley, High Point Central, Northeast Guilford, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Smith, Southeast Guilford, Southern Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Western Guilford.

Live results

People are also reading…

At rrtiming.com and ncrunners.com

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Long-shuttered North Wilkesboro Speedway welcomes racing back in summer 2022

Long-shuttered North Wilkesboro Speedway welcomes racing back in summer 2022

In response to the signs and “WE WANT YOU BACK” slogans that have called for the revitalization and return of racing to North Wilkesboro Speedway, track promoter and operator Speedway Motorsports on Saturday provided an answer: Racing will return this summer to the famed short track after more than a decade.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic cleared to defend Wimbledon title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert