Guilford, Greensboro win tourney openers

Tyler Dearman scored 22 points, and Guilford College ran its winning streak to eight games on Thursday with a 98-45 victory over Bridgewater State in the Holiday Classic.

Greensboro College also picked up a victory in the Classic, knocking off Centre College 81-66.

In the Guilford win, Jordan Davis hit a trio of 3-point baskets to lead the Quakers (9-2) to a 23-poijnt edge before they settled for a 46-34 lead at halftime. Guilford unleashed an attack at both ends of the floor in the final 20 minutes to put the game out of reach.

The Quakers went on a 12-0 run to start the half, and the defense limited Bridgewater State to 11 points on 16% field goal shooting. Guilford produced 36 points off turnovers, scored 18 second-chance points and got 38 points from the bench.

Centre held a 23-18 lead in the first half against the Pride before 3-pointers by Isaiah Pruett and Ty Hill sparked a rally, and another 3-pointer by Matthew Brown gave Greensboro a 29-28 halftime lead. The Colonels were as close as two in the second half before the Pride retaliated and ran the edge up to 10.

Pruett led Greensboro with 20 points.

The two Greensboro schools switch opponents for Friday's games.

