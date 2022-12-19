HAECO Invitational tips off Tuesday

What

HAECO Invitational

Who

Girls and boys basketball teams from Bishop McGuinness, Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Page, Ragsdale, Smith and Southeast Guilford

When

Tuesday through Thursday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

Admission

Tournament books for all sessions are $20; single-session tickets are $10 for the first two days and $15 for the final day.

Schedule

Tuesday

Boys

Court 1

No. 1 Greensboro Day vs. No. 8 Bishop McGuinness, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Dudley vs. No. 5 Southeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Court 2

No. 2 Smith vs. No. 7 Page, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Grimsley vs. No. 6 Ragsdale, 4 p.m.

Girls

Court 1

No. 1 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 8 Grimsley, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Dudley vs. No. 5 Southeast Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Court 2

No. 2 Smith vs. No. 7 Ragsdale, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Greensboro Day vs. No. 6 Page, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys

Semifinals

Court 1

Greensboro Day-Bishop McGuinness winner vs. Dudley-Southeast Guilford winner, 6 p.m.

Smith-Page winner vs. Grimsley-Ragsdale winner, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation bracket

Court 2

Greensboro Day-Bishop McGuinness loser vs. Dudley-Southeast Guilford loser, 4:30 p.m.

Smith-Page loser vs. Grimsley-Ragsdale loser, 6 p.m.

Girls

Semifinals

Court 1

Bishop McGuinness-Grimsley winner vs. Dudley-Southeast Guilford winner, 2:30 p.m.

Smith-Ragsdale winner vs. Greensboro Day-Page winner, 4 p.m.

Consolation bracket

Court 2

Bishop McGuinness-Grimsley loser vs. Dudley-Southeast Guilford loser, 1:30 p.m.

Smith-Ragsdale loser vs. Greensboro Day-Page loser, 3 p.m.

Thursday

Boys

Court 1

Fifth-place game, noon

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Court 2

Seventh-place game, noon

Girls

Court 1

Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Court 2

Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.