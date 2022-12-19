HAECO Invitational tips off Tuesday

What
HAECO Invitational
Who
Girls and boys basketball teams from Bishop McGuinness, Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Page, Ragsdale, Smith and Southeast Guilford
When
Tuesday through Thursday
Where
Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
Admission
Tournament books for all sessions are $20; single-session tickets are $10 for the first two days and $15 for the final day.
Schedule
Tuesday
Boys
Court 1
No. 1 Greensboro Day vs. No. 8 Bishop McGuinness, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Dudley vs. No. 5 Southeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Court 2
No. 2 Smith vs. No. 7 Page, 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 Grimsley vs. No. 6 Ragsdale, 4 p.m.
Girls
Court 1
No. 1 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 8 Grimsley, 3 p.m.
No. 4 Dudley vs. No. 5 Southeast Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Court 2
No. 2 Smith vs. No. 7 Ragsdale, 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Greensboro Day vs. No. 6 Page, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys
Semifinals
Court 1
Greensboro Day-Bishop McGuinness winner vs. Dudley-Southeast Guilford winner, 6 p.m.
Smith-Page winner vs. Grimsley-Ragsdale winner, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation bracket
Court 2
Greensboro Day-Bishop McGuinness loser vs. Dudley-Southeast Guilford loser, 4:30 p.m.
Smith-Page loser vs. Grimsley-Ragsdale loser, 6 p.m.
Girls
Semifinals
Court 1
Bishop McGuinness-Grimsley winner vs. Dudley-Southeast Guilford winner, 2:30 p.m.
Smith-Ragsdale winner vs. Greensboro Day-Page winner, 4 p.m.
Consolation bracket
Court 2
Bishop McGuinness-Grimsley loser vs. Dudley-Southeast Guilford loser, 1:30 p.m.
Smith-Ragsdale loser vs. Greensboro Day-Page loser, 3 p.m.
Thursday
Boys
Court 1
Fifth-place game, noon
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Court 2
Seventh-place game, noon
Girls
Court 1
Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
Court 2
Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.