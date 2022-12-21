 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

HAECO Invitational update

2022 HAECO Invitational logo

What

HAECO Invitational

Who

Girls and boys basketball teams from Bishop McGuinness, Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Page, Ragsdale, Smith and Southeast Guilford

When

Through Thursday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

Admission

Tournament books for all sessions are $20; single-session tickets are $10 for the first two days and $15 for the final day.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boys

Court 1

No. 1 Greensboro Day 50, No. 8 Bishop McGuinness 32

No. 5 Southeast Guilford 59, No. 4 Dudley 43

Court 2

No. 2 Smith 71, No. 7 Page 47

No. 3 Grimsley 56, No. 6 Ragsdale 55

Girls

Court 1

No. 1 Bishop McGuinness 67, No. 8 Grimsley 30

No. 4 Dudley 56, No. 5 Southeast Guilford 44

Court 2

No. 2 Smith 65, No. 7 Ragsdale 25

No. 3 Greensboro Day 59, No. 6 Page 39

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

Boys

Semifinals

Court 1

Greensboro Day vs. Southeast Guilford, 6 p.m.

Smith vs. Grimsley, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation bracket

Court 2

Bishop McGuinness vs. Dudley, 4:30 p.m.

Page vs. Ragsdale, 6 p.m.

Girls

Semifinals

Court 1

Bishop McGuinness vs. Dudley, 2:30 p.m.

Smith vs. Greensboro Day, 4 p.m.

Consolation bracket

Court 2

Grimsley vs. Southeast Guilford, 1:30 p.m.

Ragsdale vs. Page, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

Boys

Court 1

Fifth-place game, noon

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Court 2

Seventh-place game, noon

Girls

Court 1

Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Court 2

Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

