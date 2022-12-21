HAECO Invitational update

What
HAECO Invitational
Who
Girls and boys basketball teams from Bishop McGuinness, Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Page, Ragsdale, Smith and Southeast Guilford
When
Through Thursday
Where
Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
Admission
Tournament books for all sessions are $20; single-session tickets are $10 for the first two days and $15 for the final day.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boys
People are also reading…
Court 1
No. 1 Greensboro Day 50, No. 8 Bishop McGuinness 32
No. 5 Southeast Guilford 59, No. 4 Dudley 43
Court 2
No. 2 Smith 71, No. 7 Page 47
No. 3 Grimsley 56, No. 6 Ragsdale 55
Girls
Court 1
No. 1 Bishop McGuinness 67, No. 8 Grimsley 30
No. 4 Dudley 56, No. 5 Southeast Guilford 44
Court 2
No. 2 Smith 65, No. 7 Ragsdale 25
No. 3 Greensboro Day 59, No. 6 Page 39
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
Boys
Semifinals
Court 1
Greensboro Day vs. Southeast Guilford, 6 p.m.
Smith vs. Grimsley, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation bracket
Court 2
Bishop McGuinness vs. Dudley, 4:30 p.m.
Page vs. Ragsdale, 6 p.m.
Girls
Semifinals
Court 1
Bishop McGuinness vs. Dudley, 2:30 p.m.
Smith vs. Greensboro Day, 4 p.m.
Consolation bracket
Court 2
Grimsley vs. Southeast Guilford, 1:30 p.m.
Ragsdale vs. Page, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
Boys
Court 1
Fifth-place game, noon
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Court 2
Seventh-place game, noon
Girls
Court 1
Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
Court 2
Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.