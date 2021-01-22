Hank Aaron on Dean Smith and the pursuit of records (Wilt Browning, News & Record, 1995)

Wilt Browning, a former Kernersville resident and former journalist the News & Record, covered Hank Aaron during his career. Browning, a member of the Guilford County and N.C. Sports halls of fame, began his career in Topeka, Kan., in 1957. He retired as sports editor and columnist for the Asheville Citizen-Times in 1998. In between he worked for papers in Greenville, S.C., Atlanta and Greensboro, as well as public relations jobs for the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Colts.
In 1995, just after Cal Ripken had broken Lou Gehrig's record for consecutive games played and with North Carolina basketball coach Dean Smith tracking down Kentucky's Adolph Rupp for most all-time victories (Smith would achieve that in Winston-Salem in March 1997), Browning interviewed Aaron about the pursuit of records. This story was published in the News & Record on Nov. 21, 1995:
Monday night, on an island in the Pacific, Dean Smith began the stretch run at the all-time college basketball record that Adolph Rupp took to his grave.
A long way away in Atlanta, Hank Aaron was settling in for a relaxing evening at home, aware that he and Smith now have a lot in common. Aaron understands, as do few men in the history of sports, what perhaps lies ahead for Smith in the coming months.
In the quest of a record, Smith stands where Aaron stood in 1973, the season before he tied and then surpassed Babe Ruth as the greatest home run hitter in history. It will take the North Carolina coach this season and most of next to pass Rupp.
When Smith's 1995-96 team was introduced at the Maui Invitational Monday night before the Tar Heels' game against Vanderbilt, he stood 47 victories from the record. Whether Smith is ready or not, the countdown begins now.
"Just tell him to stay away from strawberries," said Aaron, whose own chase of the Ruth record almost a quarter-century ago now attracted intense world-wide attention and remains a bittersweet memory.
Like Smith, Aaron is known for his class and his dignity. Compared to modern players, he was in temperament more Mo Vaughn than Albert Belle in his time. Members of the media were at once some of his closest friends and on rare occasions his most bitter adversaries.
And now, 21 years after the record became his, Aaron remembers with humor the day all the attention grew to be suddenly too much. No one now remembers the question asked by an Atlanta sports writer, but those who were there still remember the result. Instead of answering, Aaron picked up a carton of fresh strawberries that had been left at his locker and pushed the well-ripened fruit into the writer's face.
"Tell him," Hank Aaron said, relaying a message to Smith from his office at CNN Center in Atlanta, "that you can only go through something like this once, and you ought to enjoy it." Aaron himself, battered by racial slurs and virtually smothered for attention, came not to enjoy his quest of the home run mark.
"It is one of those records that probably never will be broken," Aaron said of Smith's probable rise in victories past the 876 that Rupp recorded in a remarkable career at Kentucky. "But they are all different.
"Mine was different from (Cal) Ripken's," he said, referring to the Baltimore shortstop who last season eclipsed Lou Gehrig's record for consecutive starts in what is known as baseball's iron-man race. "All Cal had to do was show up. I had to show up and perform.
"In a way, Dean's got it tougher than either of us. He's got to show up, and his kids have to perform. In a way, there will be more pressure on his players than there will be on the coach. I think there was a lot of pressure on my teammates when it was happening to me because of the crush of reporters. My teammates couldn't even get to their lockers because of the crowds. Coach Smith will get more attention than he's ever had.
"And the questions. When I was going after the record, the questions were always coming at me. 'When are you going to break it?' 'Are you going to break it next week?' 'Will you break it tonight?'
"How would I know? You just have to try to be patient. I kept answering that I didn't know, if not tonight, then tomorrow night, or next week, or next season. When Coach Smith gets within a game of the record, the pressure on his kids is going to really be tough.
"What he's got to do is just keep coaching and playing the same way he always has. If he starts thinking about it and trying to make it happen, there will be more pressure. But from everything I've ever heard about Coach Smith, he didn't get to where he is today by pulling and pushing and trying to force things."
For Aaron, the Ruth chase became a nightmare that haunted the great outfielder long after his retirement. He became the object of an avalanche of racial slurs. His daughter, then a student at Fisk University, was threatened with kidnapping and the FBI was called in. Aaron himself had to live a solitary life, sealed away in hotels on the road away from teammates and under fictitious names.
"You know, I thought my ordeal was unique because of that," he said on the telephone. "But then I watched what Ripken went through and I realized what happened to me wasn't so much a racial thing. It was just kooks.
"Cal got the same kind of hate mail I got, and I guess the same thing happened to (Roger) Maris in '61 (when the Yankee outfielder chased and then broke Ruth's record of 60 home runs in a season by hitting 61).
"I hate to say it, but the same thing will happen to Coach Smith. You've just got some cuckoos out there and it's like their whole purpose in life is to make other people miserable.
"That's why I always said that the pressure doesn't come from the record itself. It's all that takes place around the record. There are just some people out there who are against some things like these happening."
Aaron said he cannot remember ever meeting Smith. "But I have been amazed at his program for a long time. I've always thought that to achieve a record like the one he's closing in on at the college level is even more amazing than doing it at the pro level.
"In the pros, you draft players and you know what you're getting. In college basketball, you sometimes have to take your chances. In college, if you're not a good recruiter, it doesn't really make much difference how good a coach you are, does it?
"But when Coach Smith breaks the record, you'll know there's more to it than just his ability as a coach. There must be something about his heart, and his love for the game, that makes a difference, too.
"But there's really nothing I can tell him to warn him about what's about to happen to him. It's something really rare, and it can be very special. I hope he has a chance to enjoy the journey.
"Tell him to watch the strawberries, though."