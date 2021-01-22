Hank Aaron on Dean Smith and the pursuit of records (Wilt Browning, News & Record, 1995)

"What he's got to do is just keep coaching and playing the same way he always has. If he starts thinking about it and trying to make it happen, there will be more pressure. But from everything I've ever heard about Coach Smith, he didn't get to where he is today by pulling and pushing and trying to force things."

For Aaron, the Ruth chase became a nightmare that haunted the great outfielder long after his retirement. He became the object of an avalanche of racial slurs. His daughter, then a student at Fisk University, was threatened with kidnapping and the FBI was called in. Aaron himself had to live a solitary life, sealed away in hotels on the road away from teammates and under fictitious names.

"You know, I thought my ordeal was unique because of that," he said on the telephone. "But then I watched what Ripken went through and I realized what happened to me wasn't so much a racial thing. It was just kooks.

"Cal got the same kind of hate mail I got, and I guess the same thing happened to (Roger) Maris in '61 (when the Yankee outfielder chased and then broke Ruth's record of 60 home runs in a season by hitting 61).

"I hate to say it, but the same thing will happen to Coach Smith. You've just got some cuckoos out there and it's like their whole purpose in life is to make other people miserable.