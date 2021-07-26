Harold Varner III, Brandt Snedeker among the latest Wyndham Championship commitments

The Wyndham Championship continues to announce which golfers have decided to play at Sedgefield Country Club next month.

Here is the list of those golfer who have committed.

Harold Varner III

PGA Tour victories

None

Best 2021 finishes

Tie for 2nd at RBC Heritage

World ranking

No. 86

FedEx Cup points

73rd

Notable

ECU graduate who was raised in Gastonia tied for seventh last year.

Brandt Snedeker

PGA Tour victories

9

Best 2021 finishes

Tie for 4th at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

World ranking

No. 132

FedEx Cup points

91st

Notable