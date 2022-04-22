HBCU basketball all-star game comes to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — The inaugural men's Carolina HBCU All-Star Basketball Game, presented by Champion, is Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The game will feature seniors from the 14 Historically Black College and Universities across the Carolinas, including N.C. A&T, Winston-Salem State, Johnson C. Smith, S.C. State and Claflin. Three area players will participate in the game. Former Southwest Guilford and N.C. A&T point guard Kam Langley will play for Team Culture, while former Greensboro Day point guard Jordan Perkins (N.C. Central/Longwood) and former Page and High Point Christian wing Jalen Seegars (UNC-Asheville/Fayetteville State) will play for Team Legacy.

Game day will begin with a community tailgate at 10 a.m. in the coliseum parking lot. A women's all-star game, originally scheduled for 2 p.m., was canceled because late-season injuries depleted the rosters. Instead, HBCU players will compete in a 3-point contest at 3 p.m., followed by the men's game at approximately 4.

The event will be hosted by WSSU alumnus and current North Carolina Tar Heels in-arena host B-Daht. The community tailgate will feature games and vendors, accompanied by HBCU drumlines inside the coliseum parking lot.

Reserved-seat tickets, priced at $20, $30 and $50 (courtside), are on sale through Ticketmaster.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

