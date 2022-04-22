 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HBCU basketball all-star game comes to Greensboro Coliseum

  • 0
HBCU all-star games logo

GREENSBORO — The inaugural men's Carolina HBCU All-Star Basketball Game, presented by Champion, is Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The game will feature seniors from the 14 Historically Black College and Universities across the Carolinas, including N.C. A&T, Winston-Salem State, Johnson C. Smith, S.C. State and Claflin. Three area players will participate in the game. Former Southwest Guilford and N.C. A&T point guard Kam Langley will play for Team Culture, while former Greensboro Day point guard Jordan Perkins (N.C. Central/Longwood) and former Page and High Point Christian wing Jalen Seegars (UNC-Asheville/Fayetteville State) will play for Team Legacy. 

Game day will begin with a community tailgate at 10 a.m. in the coliseum parking lot. A women's all-star game, originally scheduled for 2 p.m., was canceled because late-season injuries depleted the rosters. Instead, HBCU players will compete in a 3-point contest at 3 p.m., followed by the men's game at approximately 4.

The event will be hosted by WSSU alumnus and current North Carolina Tar Heels in-arena host B-Daht. The community tailgate will feature games and vendors, accompanied by HBCU drumlines inside the coliseum parking lot. 

People are also reading…

Reserved-seat tickets, priced at $20, $30 and $50 (courtside), are on sale through Ticketmaster.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Long-shuttered North Wilkesboro Speedway welcomes racing back in summer 2022

Long-shuttered North Wilkesboro Speedway welcomes racing back in summer 2022

In response to the signs and “WE WANT YOU BACK” slogans that have called for the revitalization and return of racing to North Wilkesboro Speedway, track promoter and operator Speedway Motorsports on Saturday provided an answer: Racing will return this summer to the famed short track after more than a decade.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert