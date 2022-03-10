HBCU basketball all-star games coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — The inaugural Carolina HBCU All-Star Basketball Games, presented by Champion, will be played Saturday, April 23, at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The games will feature seniors from the 14 Historically Black College and Universities across the Carolinas, including N.C. A&T, Winston-Salem State, Johnson C. Smith, S.C. State and Claflin. Players also will participate in community engagement events starting April 22 with “Ladies First,” a youth basketball clinic for the young ladies of the Triad.

Game day will begin with a community tailgate at 10 a.m. in the coliseum parking lot, followed by the women’s HBCU All-Star Game at 2 p.m. and the men’s HBCU All-Star Game at 4:30. Reserved-seat tickets, priced at $20, $30 and $50 (courtside), go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.

The community tailgate will feature games and vendors, accompanied by HBCU drumlines inside the parking lot of the coliseum. Presenting partner Champion will be represented.