Her new training partners 'better jump on the bus' to keep pace with Katie Ledecky

Bobby Finke won two swimming gold medals, at 800 and 1,500 meters, at the Tokyo Olympics.

But if he’s not on his game at practices in Gainesville, Fla., one of the newer members of Florida coach Anthony Nesty’s all-star cast will be there to take him down.

“I’m glad she came to UF because she’s made me swim even harder in practices, even when I’m having bad days, because she’s right there to just beat me in practice,” Finke says with a laugh, speaking of Katie Ledecky, the winner of seven Olympic and 15 world championship gold medals.

“Yeah, she’s beaten me in practice,” he adds. “Yeah. I’m not afraid to say it, man (laughs). Huge hats off to her.”

Ledecky, a Stanford graduate who is competing in this week’s USA Swimming International Team Trials at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, shifted her training back to the East Coast in October with an eye toward the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“What she brings is a lot of intensity, first and foremost,” says Nesty, a 1988 gold medalist for Suriname and a Florida alum who will coach Finke, Ledecky, former Gator Caeleb Dressel and the U.S. swimmers in the world championships in June in Budapest, Hungary. “She’s the best at what she does, and her focus or attention to detail is second to none. It’s started to trickle down to the rest of the team, because if you have somebody like that, doing everything at a high level on a day-to-day basis, you’d better jump on the bus.”

Intense? Of course. But fun, too, for Ledecky, still just 25 but a decade removed from a breakout performance in Charlotte and her Olympic debut at the London Games in 2012.

“It’s been good,” she says. “It’s just been a different environment, different people, like 60 people that I really didn’t know on the men’s and women’s team that I’ve gotten to know now and a really great training group.

“Of course, Bobby. And we had two other guys, Tyler (Watson) and Brennan (Gravley) in the top eight of the (1,500 meters in Greensboro). I train with those guys plus five or six others; it’s a really deep group. So it’s a lot of fun.”

Her new coach calls Ledecky, and it’s difficult to argue, “the most talented female swimmer ever.”

“She’s very tall; she’s very strong,” Nesty says. “She’s pretty efficient. And she gives you 100% all the time. If you do that, your chances of being successful are pretty good. And she’s had great coaches throughout her career, too. Her support system — parents, family — is also pretty good.

“But if you look at her career, it’s just been consistent. And if you have that, and you believe in what you’re doing, and you have a good support system, good training environment, I’m a believer that good things happen to good people.”

A lot of good things have happened to Ledecky. Including this week in Greensboro, where she has already won the 800, 200 and 400 freestyle and will swim at 6:02 p.m. Saturday in the 1,500 final.

And those good things really began to happen down the road in the Tarheel State, in the Charlotte UltraSwim Grand Prix just a few days short of 10 years ago on May 13, 2012, when Kathleen Ledecky won the 800 meters.

“That was definitely my breakout meet, long course at least, and set me up for Omaha and London in 2012,” she says. “It is crazy to think it’s been a decade now.”

Ledecky praised the veteran swimmers at that meet — Allison Schmitt, Katie Hoff, Michael Phelps — from her position now at the top of her sport.

“It’s just fun to look back on lots of lots of great memories, lots of great stories over the last 10 years, and hopefully I can add a lot more to that,” she says, pausing and breaking into a big smile, “over the next 10 years.”

Wait: Did Ledecky just break news, that we’re getting 10 more years?

“I don’t know,” Ledecky says, laughing and eliciting likewise from journalists. “No, no, no, no.”

Elsewhere at the trials

The presences of Ledecky and Dressel and Finke are just part of an extraordinary collection of swimming talent that is in Greensboro this week. Among the other key events:

The Greensboro Aquatic Center has its first world record.

Spectators on Thursday night were treated to a stunning, length-of-the-pool backstroke swim by Hunter Armstrong. His 23.71-second time for 50 meters beat the mark set by Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov (23.80) last year.

Armstrong, in the morning preliminaries, had broken the American record.

“It was a complete shock,” he said, according to USA Swimming. “My best time before this was a 25.50 and in prelims I was able to throw down a 24.00 and that gave me hope, but you know Kolesnikov is one of the fastest backstrokers and freestylers in the world. To be up there with him is just incredible.”

N.C. State swimmer Katharine Berkoff set a U.S. record in the 50-meter backstroke on Thursday night with a time of 27.12 seconds. The chemistry major from Missoula, Mont., has completed her junior year of eligibility.

Greensboro’s Reid Mikuta, a Page High School graduate and Auburn swimmer, reached the A final of the 50-meter breaststroke Thursday night and finished sixth in 27.72.

Michael Andrew, who earned a gold as part of the United States’ 4x100 individual medley team at the Tokyo Games, won in 26.52.

Mikuta took second place in the B final of the 100 breaststroke (1:01.04) on Friday night.

Mikuta is a second-team All-SEC swimmer and scored podium finishes in the 100 and 200 breaststroke at the SEC championships during his sophomore season.

Greensboro’s Olivia Carter, an NCAA champion at the University of Michigan, placed fifth in the 200 butterfly (2:08.90) on Tuesday night. She also competed in the 50 and 100 butterfly races.

Carter earned All-America honors six times and won the NCAA championship in the 200 fly in 2021.

